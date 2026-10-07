How Blue Jays Should Change Approach to Build Better Offense in 2027

If there is a player I love watching on the field, it is Ernie Clement. He often seems like a player from another era.

One of the things that excites me most about his game is the fact that in every at-bat he comes out swinging regardless of who is in front of him and succeeds with that aggressive approach that reminds me of some of my favorite old-school players.

When you analyze everything he contributes on the field, you understand even more the value of a player like Clement. He is versatile, and always ready to play at any position, he defends every play as if it were Game 7 of the World Series and, most importantly, he has become one of the most beloved players on the team and in the city. Jays fans showed their affection when they made Clement finish as the leading vote-getter to start in his first All-Star Game in 2026.

Toronto Blue Jays second base Ernie Clement (22). Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, and here you may initially understand this as a contradiction, on an ideal team for 2027 Clement would not be my preferred second baseman.

An Ideal Fit for Toronto’s Offense in 2027

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5). Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the free-agent options that will be available this winter, I would love to see an aggressive Blue Jays team take advantage of the moment to acquire a couple of hitters. For my taste, an outfielder and a second baseman would fit perfectly, and Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki and Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe would be two very interesting acquisitions.

Both can provide power and consistency, which would boost a Toronto lineup that should have the returns of Anthony Santander and Addison Barger in 2027.

Suzuki has recorded 113 home runs, 382 RBIs, 128 wRC+ and a 15.7 fWAR since he arrived in the Major Leagues in 2022, and his 4.6 fWAR in 2026 has been the highest of his career, and, for the first time, he added positive value with 1.5 Def. But the Japanese outfielder is not the only one in that line, as Lowe also put together his best season in 2026, with career highs of 35 home runs, 96 RBIs and a 4.9 fWAR. He achieved all those numbers in his season at age 31 and added even more value by also finishing with the best defensive performance of his career.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (27). Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowe increased his value by combining his offensive impact, ranking in the 87th percentile in Batting Run Value, with his impressive rise to the 98th percentile in Fielding Run Value. With Suzuki and Lowe in a hypothetical future lineup, the Blue Jays would have a very competitive infield, where only Kazuma Okamoto recorded a negative defensive performance in 2026. Suzuki would be the left fielder—although he can also move to his natural position in right field — Barger would enter as the right fielder and Santander would be the designated hitter.

Our beloved Clement would move into a utility player role who can start at shortstop against left-handed pitchers or play third base to give Okamoto some rest at certain moments of the season. Although I still believe Toronto should look for a center fielder on the market, and we will discuss that later, Brett Bateman does not seem like a bad option. He could be an alternative if the front office decides to spend less or has some impediment to doing so.