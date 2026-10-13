Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Star Outfielder in Free Agency

The Toronto Blue Jays will likely seek outfield depth and starting pitching this offseason. Several key contributors suffered season-ending injuries before the regular season began.

Guys like Anthony Santander, Addison Barger, Cody Ponce, and Jose Berrios had little to no impact this year, which emphasizes the need for reinforcements.

This year's free-agent class isn't littered with star talent, but this outfielder would be a perfect fit for the Blue Jays.

Why Seiya Suzuki is Predicted to Toronto

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto pursued Seiya Suzuki in 2021 before he signed with the Chicago Cubs. The Blue Jays have a history of interest in Japanese superstars, and they continuously struck out before signing infielder Kazuma Okamoto last offseason.

According to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, Toronto is expected to pursue Suzuki once again, and Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer predicts Suzuki will sign with the Blue Jays.

It shouldn't surprise anyone that general manager Ross Atkins has a significant interest in the star outfielder. Suzuki is a perfect fit for Toronto.

The Blue Jays need a corner outfielder and a designated hitter, regardless of George Springer's offseason decision. Suzuki could fill in either way and produce at a high level. The 32-year-old slashed .270/.368/.473 last season.

He matched career highs in hits (147) and doubles (81). Suzuki also hit 26 home runs and drove in 86 runs. While one player won't fix every issue, Suzuki addresses the need for power, consistency against left-handed pitching, and getting on base.

Toronto hit the fewest home runs last season. They were also one of the worst teams against left-handed pitching, batting .229 (29th) with a .298 on-base percentage (29th). John Schneider could slide Suzuki into the middle of the order, and he'll provide an instant boost.

Last year, Suzuki had a .429 on-base percentage with eight home runs against lefties. He can't be the only solution, but he could be a huge help. Suzuki is also an above-average defender, making him an equally reliable player at the plate and in the field.

If everyone is healthy, Toronto could fill out an outfield internally. Santander and Barger's returns would be a nice addition to a group with Brett Bateman, Nathan Lukes, and possibly Myles Straw. But last year's offensive struggles were unacceptable.

Atkins is one of baseball's aggressive general managers, and Toronto may be one of the only teams that could offer Suzuki a lucrative contract. It's a pairing that makes too much sense.