The Positions the Blue Jays Must Address for This Offseason to Be a Success

There was one clear problem for the Toronto Blue Jays this season, and it wasn't the pitching staff that was demolished by injuries, but instead an offense that truly couldn't score runs to save their lives.

Unfortunately, these problems directly coincided with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s career-worst season. Luckily, he might have had his problem take care of itself, as he had just had corrective Lasix eye surgery. Maybe he literally couldn't see the ball.

This is a team game, however, and more than just Vladdy contributed to the worst offense in the game this season, which is lowlighted by them finishing almost last in every stat category:

Runs Scored: 30th

Home Runs: 30th

RBI: 30th

Drawn Walks: 29th

.248 Batting Average: 9th

.310 On-Base Percentage: 25th-27th

.381 Slugging Percentage: 26th

.691 OPS: 28th/29th

One thing everyone has come to know about the president of baseball operations, Ross Atkins, is that he is more than willing to be aggressive and spend money, especially since over $100 million is coming off the books.

So, what are the two positions that need desperate attention: designated hitter and second base.

Free Agents That the Front Office Should Pursue in the Coming Months

Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a solo home run against the Cardinals. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if George Springer decides to continue with his career instead of retiring and then decides he wants to stay in Toronto, he cannot be their primary designated hitter as his role needs to be decreased as he ages.

There are a couple of players who would fill his spot quite nicely while also adding depth to the outfield: Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki. Both hit 26 nukes this season, with 79 RBI (Arozarena) and 86 (Suzuki).

Although it might seem like second base is solidified by the first-time All-Star in 2026, Ernie Clement's demise in the second half in the thick of a playoff race is more than concerning, as he posted a .488 OPS in August and an even worse mark in September, .386.

Asked about Ernie Clement and whether he has the second base job, Ross Atkins said he’s going to have to earn it. “But he always has.” — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) September 30, 2026

This year, the free agent class for second base has some pretty solid options, including Brandon Lowe, who hit 35 home runs and drove in 96 runs this year. If Atkins can get him, he needs to be wearing blue and white next year.

At the end of the day, it is more than important for the Jays' front office to address the hitting lineup, because if they do not, then the same fate will come next year, and the ballclub will be on the verge of missing the playoffs two years straight.