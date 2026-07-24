Just a few weeks ago, Shane Bieber looked like a difficult gamble for any contender. After missing time with elbow inflammation and opening the season with inconsistent results, there were more questions than answers about how much he could offer before reaching free agency.

Two starts changed that conversation.

Bieber allowed just one run over 13 innings against the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, posting a 0.69 ERA while giving up only six hits and two walks. In a market where quality starting pitching is in short supply, that performance has been enough to put him back on the radar of clubs looking to strengthen their rotation before the trade deadline.

The question is whether those results reflect a genuine turnaround or simply a strong stretch.

The Underlying Metrics Still Don't Support the Results

While Bieber owns a respectable 4.70 ERA, his expected metrics paint a far less encouraging picture. He enters the weekend with an 8.54 xERA and a .426 expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA) allowed, numbers that suggest he has significantly outperformed the quality of contact he's surrendered.

Shane Bieber | Baseball Savant.

That contact remains the biggest concern.

Opponents have averaged a 91.7 mph exit velocity against him and produced hard-hit contact on more than 53 percent of balls in play, both marks noticeably worse than those from his best seasons with Cleveland.

Velocity isn't the issue. Bieber's four-seam fastball still sits around 92 mph, essentially unchanged from previous years. The decline has come from pitch execution rather than diminished arm strength.

He No Longer Controls At-Bats the Way He Once Did

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At his peak, Bieber compensated for the lack of an overpowering fastball with elite command and an exceptional ability to generate swings and misses.

That version has yet to return.

His strikeout rate has fallen to 17.6 percent, while his walk rate has climbed to 11.1 percent, the highest of any full season in his career. At the same time, his overall Run Value has dropped from +5 in 2025 to -6 this season, with his breaking pitches falling from +6 Run Value to -5.

Taken together, the numbers point to a pitcher who is still searching for the command and dominance that once made him one of the American League's premier starters.

His Last Two Starts Did Offer Encouraging Signs

That doesn't mean Bieber hasn't taken meaningful steps forward.

Against the White Sox and Rays, he showed much sharper command, worked ahead in counts more consistently, and did a far better job of limiting traffic on the bases. Rather than overpowering hitters with strikeouts, he pitched efficiently and induced much weaker contact than he had earlier in the season.

His delivery also looked more repeatable, leading to better command throughout the outing. Bieber threw a first-pitch strike to 15 of the 24 hitters he faced against Tampa Bay, but perhaps the most encouraging number was the quality of contact: the 21 balls the Rays put in play averaged just 81.3 mph off the bat.

Shane Bieber. | Baseball Savant

Two strong outings are not enough to declare that the former Cy Young winner is back, but they do provide an encouraging signal for teams evaluating him ahead of the deadline.

The Blue Jays don't need Bieber to return to his peak form to find a trade partner.

At this time of year, clubs aren't buying statistics alone. They're also buying experience, a proven track record, and the possibility that a veteran can rediscover his best form when the games matter most. Bieber's last two starts have done exactly that by strengthening his trade value.

The underlying metrics still warrant caution, but it may only take one contender believing these outings mark the beginning of a true turnaround for Bieber to become one of the most appealing starting pitchers available before the trade deadline.