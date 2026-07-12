Dylan Cease Earns American League All-Star Game Start After Dominant First Half

Dylan Cease will start for the American League in the 2026 All-Star Game, becoming the first Blue Jays pitcher to receive the honor since Roy Halladay in 2009.

The selection recognizes far more than his 2.56 ERA. Cease has not only been one of the American League's best starters during the first half, but he has also put together a compelling case that this has been the most dominant stretch of his career.

His 2022 season, when he finished second in American League Cy Young Award voting, has long been considered the standard. He posted a 2.15 ERA that year, but nearly every metric that best measures a pitcher's dominance favors the 2026 version of Cease.

He leads all of baseball with 13.55 K/9, the highest mark of his career. He also paces the majors with just 0.46 HR/9, while limiting opponents to a .190 batting average.

That dominance extends well beyond his traditional numbers. Cease owns the American League's best 2.18 FIP, a metric built around the outcomes pitchers control most directly: strikeouts, walks and home runs. In other words, his success has been driven by his own performance rather than exceptional defense or favorable luck.

Cease's dominance has outweighed his biggest weakness

First Half 2022 2026 ERA 2.15 2.56 FIP 2.67 2.18 K/9 12.9 13.6 BAA .197 .190 HR/9 0.69 0.46 K% 34.4% 36.9%

The comparison helps explain why Cease earned the starting assignment. While his ERA was lower in 2022, he has never combined this level of swing-and-miss ability with such an exceptional ability to limit quality contact. The adjustments he has made this season have allowed him to overpower hitters while giving them fewer opportunities to do meaningful damage.

That evaluation matched how manager John Schneider viewed the decision. Schneider said he had already informed MLB the previous night that Cease would be his choice to start the game, regardless of any other pitching availability. He added that leading the majors in strikeouts in today's game made Cease "very representative of the American League."

According to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet on X, Schneider informed Cease he’s starting the ASG by rolling a whiteboard decorated with “Cease-isms” into clubhouse: oysters, cats, baseball field with Cease’s name on mound.

One thing hasn't changed: Cease still issues walks. His 4.0 BB/9 matches his highest rate since 2021 and is his highest since posting 5.2 BB/9 with the Chicago White Sox in 2020. For most pitchers, that would make sustaining an elite ERA far more difficult.

Instead, Cease has offset that weakness with two extraordinary strengths. He strikes hitters out at a rate no other pitcher in baseball can match, and he has almost eliminated the home run. That combination has minimized the damage opponents can do, even when they manage to reach base.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease (84) is relieved and heads back to the dugout | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The honor also carries historical significance for Toronto. No Blue Jays starting pitcher had opened the All-Star Game since Halladay in 2009. Less than a full season after arriving in Toronto, Cease has already earned one of the franchise's most prestigious individual milestones.

The All-Star Game won't determine whether Cease wins the Cy Young Award. But it does recognize what the league has watched throughout the first half: a pitcher who hasn't simply returned to peak form, but has combined the best swing-and-miss production of his career with the weakest contact he has ever allowed.

That level of dominance made him the clear choice to take the ball first for the American League on baseball's biggest midsummer stage.