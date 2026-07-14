Dylan Cease Earns an Honor Only Three Blue Jays Pitchers Have Achieved Before

Dylan Cease will make his first All-Star Game appearance Tuesday night.

He will also join one of the most exclusive groups in Toronto Blue Jays history.

Cease will start the All-Star Game for the American League, becoming just the fourth pitcher in franchise history to receive that opportunity. Before him, only Dave Stieb, David Wells and Roy Halladay had started the Midsummer Classic while representing Toronto.

The significance of the achievement becomes even clearer when looking at the names that came before him.

Dave Stieb, considered by many to be one of the greatest pitchers in Blue Jays history, started the 1983 and 1984 All-Star Games. He was selected to seven All-Star Games between 1980 and 1990 and set the standard for elite starters during the early years of the franchise.

David Wells earned the same distinction in 2000 after becoming one of Toronto’s most important players during the late 1990s.

Roy Halladay was the last Blue Jays pitcher to start an All-Star Game. He did it in 2009, during a stretch when he was regarded as one of the best pitchers in baseball.

Now Cease joins that list.

An Honor Reserved for Very Few

Since the Blue Jays debuted in Major League Baseball in 1977, dozens of players have represented the organization in the All-Star Game.

But only three Toronto pitchers had received the opportunity to start the game before Cease.

1983: Dave Stieb

1984: Dave Stieb

2000: David Wells

2009: Roy Halladay

2026: Dylan Cease

Each name represents an important era in Blue Jays pitching history.

Stieb was the franchise’s first true ace and remains Toronto’s all-time leader in wins (175), strikeouts (1,658) and innings pitched (2,873). Wells was a key part of the team that won the 1992 World Series and one of Toronto’s best starters during the 1990s. Halladay became the face of the Blue Jays for more than a decade.

Now Cease will have the opportunity to write his own chapter.

That does not mean he has already reached the same historical level as those pitchers. It means that during the first half of the season, he was recognized as one of the best starters in the American League.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) pitches to the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Rogers Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Place in Toronto History

The first inning of an All-Star Game lasts only a few minutes. The memory of the pitcher who throws it lasts much longer.

When Dylan Cease takes the mound at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, he will not only be making his All-Star debut. He will also be adding his name to a group that includes some of the most important pitchers in Blue Jays history.

Toronto has waited 17 years for another pitcher to start the All-Star Game. Now Cease has the opportunity to turn a historic distinction into the beginning of his own legacy with the franchise.