Probable Starters Set for Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The Toronto Blue Jays look to climb their way back into the AL East standings after a tough start to the 2026 campaign. Injuries have plagued the franchise early, but that doesn't mean that the Blue Jays aren't talented enough to make a run back to the playoffs.

Finishing their series with the Minnesota Twins, Toronto turns its attention to the Milwaukee Brewers, hitting the road for a series game set. Milwaukee has been one of the better regular-season teams consistently, which means that the Blue Jays must bring their A-game to Wisconsin.

Probable Starting Pitchers Announced

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) delivers a pitch. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While the Brewers have one set probable pitcher, it's easy to predict who the others who follow will be. But for the Blue Jays, they turn to their strongest pitchers to get the job done, hopefully better than they did against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series rematch.

Game 1: Kevin Gausman vs Jacob Misiorowski

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) looks on before a game. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

This will be the first start for ace Kevin Gausman since taking the loss to the Dodgers in his recent outing. Gausman has been terrific for Toronto to begin the season, bringing a 2.08 ERA into the series with Milwaukee.

He's struck out 26 batters through three outings and will have to be on his game if it means besting Misiorowski on the opposing side. Gausman has only allowed one home run so far this season and will look to keep it that way.

Game 2: Dylan Cease vs TBD

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease (84) looks on. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The one-two punch for the Blue Jays will see the two-man, Dylan Cease, take the mound in game two against the Brewers. According to ESPN, Chad Patrick is listed as the Milwaukee starter, but nothing has been announced at the time of this writing.

Cease has to limit the walks moving forward, having allowed 12 through three starts of the campaign. He has been a strikeout machine, though, collecting 26 as well, similar to Gausman. His last outing against the Dodgers, he went five innings, allowing two runs, one earned run, in 96 pitches.

Game 3: Patrick Corbin vs TBD

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) looks on after giving up a three-run home run to Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27). | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Looking ahead, the Blue Jays will send out Patrick Corbin for game three and to end the series against the Brewers. His first start since signing with the franchise didn't go according to plan, going four innings, allowing four runs, two home runs, and striking out three.

Corbin looks for a better performance against a good team, but will keep his head down like he always has.