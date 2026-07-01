Blue Jays Top 30 Prospect Turns Promotion to Double-A Into Sharp Debut

For those that had forgotten that Nolan Perry was a Toronto Blue Jays prospect, he has spent this season reminding them.

Perry pitched for his third different affiliate in 2026 on Tuesday night as he made his first start with the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats against the Reading Fighting Phils. He was promoted earlier Tuesday from High-A Vancouver.

The right-hander is having a terrific season, his first full year after suffering an elbow injury that led to Tommy John surgery in late 2024 and cost him his entire 2025 season. The 22-year-old has been pitching like he’s making up for lost time. He is the Blue Jays’ No. 15 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Nolan Perry’s Double-A Debut

Perry’s all packed up and heading east 🧳



Congratulations to Nolan Perry on his call-up to @FisherCats! pic.twitter.com/HaAzFnav6O — Vancouver Canadians (@vancanadians) June 30, 2026

With New Hampshire he was sharp. He went three innings, allowing one hit and two walks as he struck out seven. New Hampshire ended up losing the game, 9-6, as one New Hampshire reliever gave up eight hits and nine runs, only four of which were earned, in 3.2 innings of work.

Perry got a new decision, but he only faced 12 hitters and threw 59 pitches, 36 of which were strikes.

This season has been all about breaking new ground in his professional career. Toronto sent him back to the Florida State League and Class-A Dunedin, where he was pitching before his injury, to begin the campaign. He pitched in five games with four starts and while he didn't factor in a decision he had a 1.71 ERA as he struck out 32 and walked six in 21 innings. Batters hit just .114 against him.

The Blue Jays were encouraged enough to promote him to Vancouver on May 3. It was his first time at High-A ball, and it didn’t slow him down. He struck out 46 and walked 11 in 30.2 innings. He made seven starts, went 3-3 and finished with a 3.23 ERA. Batters hit .237 against him and he allowed just three home runs.

That’s what makes his start at New Hampshire so encouraging. His numbers from Dunedin to Vancouver were not out of line for a pitcher throwing at that level for the first time. Now he’s facing more advanced competition, and the Blue Jays will be tracking to see if his numbers and performance remain at similar levels.

Perry was the Blue Jays’ 12th round pick in the 2022 MLB draft out of Carlsbad, N.M. He opted to start his pro career right away but the Blue Jays didn't throw him in a game until 2023, when he made his debut in the Florida Complex League. He pitched nine games and went 2-3 with a 7.28 ERA.

The following season he was promoted to Class A Dunedin, where he greatly improved. In 14 starts he went 1-1 with a 2.93 ERA as he struck out 57 and walked 39 in 46 innings. That was before his career got thrown off track by Tommy John surgery.