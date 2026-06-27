This Slugger May Be Blue Jays’ Next Call as Sean Keys Prepares for MLB Debut

The Toronto Blue Jays made waves on Friday when several beat reporters posted the franchise was preparing to call up hot slugging prospect Sean Keys to the Major League roster.

In advance of his official move, Toronto designated pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson for assignment, clearing a space on the 40-man roster. Toronto will still need to make a space on the 26-man roster.

Keys is one of the hottest bats in minor league baseball and his rise through the Blue Jays’ system since he was drafted in 2024 has been swift. While he may return to Buffalo one day, depending upon how he does in the majors, his departure opens playing time for others, including another young slugger who is making waves with the Bison as a corner infielder.

The Next Blue Jays Slugger at Triple-A

JAY HARRY 3 RUN HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/D6fIyzjyZC — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) June 24, 2026

Keys left Buffalo with a slash of .281/.403/.719 with seven home runs and 20 RBI in just 18 games. Toronto promoted him from Double-A New Hampshire on June 5, where he slashed .285/.411/.581 with 14 home runs and 34 RBI.

Another hitter, Jay Harry, has been on a similar track. He started his season with Keys at New Hampshire, where he slashed .325/.354/.580 with eight home runs and 39 RBI. On June 12, he was promoted to Buffalo. Like Keys, he made an immediate impact.

Harry slashed .356/.420/.689 with three home runs and 12 RBI in just 11 games. That’s better than his numbers at New Hampshire.

While Keys has primarily been a corner infielder on his way up the ranks, Harry has put himself in position to be a utility player at the next level by playing both infield and outfield since he was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins out of Penn State. Toronto landed him at the 2024 MLB trade deadline when the Blue Jays traded pitcher Trevor Richards to the Twins.

Once he joined the organization, he moved fast. Toronto sent him to their High-A affiliate in Vancouver to end the 2024 season. He started the 2025 season back Vancouver and was eventually promoted to New Hampshire. But he had significant trouble at the plate, with a combined slash of .199/.284/.288 with five home runs and 31 RBI at the two affiliates.

So, his breakthrough this year is significant. Before this season he batted barely .200 in his first two seasons with a full-season affiliate. Now, he’s sending the ball out of the park on a regular basis and building a case similar to Keys that could lead to a promotion to Toronto one day, though perhaps not this season.