Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Drops Honest Quote After Frustrating Loss To Orioles

Going into their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, the Toronto Blue Jays' odds of making the postseason were very low. They entered Monday night's game with an elimination number of three, with six games remaining.

Things started well for manager John Schneider and his team with three runs in the top of the first inning off Orioles starter Shane Baz. However, after struggling offensively in September, that was all Toronto was able to muster and they ended up losing 4-3 after Baltimore scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete the comeback.

The Blue Jays welcomed back young right-hander Trey Yesavage from an injury, he was on a strict pitch count and threw 40 pitches in two innings, allowing a Pete Alonso first-inning home run and striking out three. Alonso would later hit the game-winning home run in the bottom of the eighth off Toronto's Tyler Rogers.

Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Drops Blunt Quote After Orioles Loss

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much as the offense has struggled, pitching has been an issue for the Blue Jays as well in 2026. There have been numerous factors for that, from injuries to struggling outings from starters and blown games by the bullpen. Schneider didn't hide his frustration after Monday night's loss about the struggles of his pitchers one year after advancing to Game 7 of the World Series last fall.

“Go back to Spring Training. We had nine starters,” Schneider said, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. “You (focus on) who’s going to be the five. You can’t really predict Cody Ponce going down after 2 1/3 innings. Stuff pops up over the course of the year and guys are a little bit older. Trey’s was weird with the knee and you can’t really put a finger on why. This was a year that was very, very unfortunate for a lot of guys at the same time.”

There has been a lot of tough luck for Schneider and the staff this season. Injuries are something you can't control or plan for in the moment of a 162-game season. It happens to every team and teams have injuries pile up during a season like Toronto did this summer.

Aside from the struggling pitchers, some bats let the Blue Jays down at times. However, when all is said and done, through a long MLB season and in the playoffs, pitching wins and if you don't have the pitching depth to survive a long season and injuries, you're going to fall short of each team's goal leaving spring training: making the postseason.

Toronto could be eliminated as early as Tuesday night, something that Schneider and his team didn't envision happening in the final week of September, when the season began.