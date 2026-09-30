Dylan Cease Sends Message to Blue Jays Fans After 2026 Season

The Toronto Blue Jays made themselves one of the most active teams this past offseason when it came to signing players. One of the biggest signings for the franchise was the addition of right-hander Dylan Cease to the starting rotation.

Toronto and Cease agreed to a seven-year, $210 million deal in December 2025, making him the ace of the staff. And, as advertised, Cease didn't disappoint in his first year with the Blue Jays, finishing fourth in Major League Baseball in ERA (2.40) and third in strikeouts (239).

With numbers like that, it's hard to believe the Blue Jays couldn't ride his momentum into defending their American League pennant, but alas, baseball is a team sport at the end of the day. Regardless of the outcome this season, the ace of the rotation is still under contract until 2033.

The Message Cease Sent Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) throws to first base. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the season, Cease took to his social media to send the Blue Jays fans a message of gratitude in his first season with the franchise.

"Thank you Blue Jays fans for the passionate support you show us! The season didn't go as planned but I can tell you we are all excited and motivated to come back next season. Playing for this city and country is an honor and I'm grateful for the opportunity! See you guys soon!" Cease said via Sportsnet on X (formerly Twitter).

Not every baseball player takes the time to show his appreciation to the fans after the season, but Cease ensured Toronto of his gratefulness for how they welcomed him into the franchise. For a pitcher who was in the thick of the race for the American League Cy Young Award, he didn't let the fans down.

Toronto on paper should have performed better, but you can never predict what's going to happen across the 162-game season. No one could have known the offense would be wishy-washy, or the injuries would pile up as they did, but it's the cards Cease and the team were dealt.

No one knew how Cease would perform this season after posting a bloated 4.55 ERA with the San Diego Padres a year prior, but the front office trusted the player he's been in his career rather than the player he was last season. And even beyond the ERA, Cease had numbers that provided upside.

Cease is all for Toronto and Toronto is behind Cease; 2027 could be a special season for No. 84.