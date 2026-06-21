How to Watch Blue Jays Series Finale vs Cubs: TV Channel, Radio

The Toronto Blue Jays are within a game of .500 after they beat the Chicago Cubs 8-6 on Saturday. The offense scored eight unanswered runs in the seventh and eighth innings to pull ahead.

Patrick Corbin didn't have his best stuff, going 3.2 innings and allowing a three-run home run to Matt Shaw in the second inning. However, the offense picked Corbin up as Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer in his return from the injured list, and Kazuma Okamoto's three-run long ball gave Toronto the lead in the eighth inning.

Now, the Blue Jays will look for their second consecutive series win and get to .500. Here is a rundown of Sunday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Cubs

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease pitches. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchup

Blue Jays: Dylan Cease (4-3, 2.71 ERA) vs. Cubs: Shota Imanaga (4-6, 4.26 ERA)

Cease has been tremendous since returning from the injured list. He's pitched 11 innings and allowed seven total hits, one earned run, five walks, and 18 strikeouts. His 110 strikeouts lead the American League and only trail Philadelphia's Cristopher Sanchez and Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski.

He's earning himself a spot in the All-Star Game at this point. Cease backed up Toronto's massive investment in him during the offseason. A big reason is that he's allowing fewer home runs. He gave up a career-high 21 long balls last season, and this year he's surrendered five. The righty has dominated the Cubs in his career with a 2.47 ERA and 61 strikeouts.

Imanaga has had a roller-coaster season with Chicago. He had a stretch where the lefty allowed five or more runs in four consecutive starts. The last two starts have shown improvement. Imanaga struggles in the first inning with a 6.00 ERA, and he typically becomes vulnerable in the second time through the order.

Blue Jays Injuries

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer pitches. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: RF Addison Barger (right elbow inflammation), INF Lenyn Sosa (right wrist contusion)

15-Day Injured List: LHP Joe Mantiply (left knee inflammation), Max Scherzer (back spasms)

60-Day Injured List: RHP José Berríos (Tommy John surgery), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery), RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), RHP Yimi García (right elbow surgery rehab)