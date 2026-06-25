How to Watch Blue Jays Series Opener vs Rangers: TV Channel, Radio

The Toronto Blue Jays began a 10-game homestand with a series loss to the Houston Astros. After taking the first game 4-2, the Blue Jays lost an offensive slugfest 9-7 on Tuesday, where both teams combined for 28 hits.

The exact opposite occurred on Wednesday in a 3-1 defeat. Toronto's offense scored one run courtesy of a Nathan Lukes solo home run in the first inning. Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows cooled off the lineup.

The Blue Jays (41-39) will begin a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The Rangers (38-42) are coming off a series loss to the Miami Marlins. Here is a rundown of Thursday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Rangers vs Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws a pitch. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchup

Rangers: MacKenzie Gore (4-6, 4.07 ERA) vs. Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (4-5, 4.04 ERA)

Outside of one start, Gausman hasn't quite been the same in the month of June. The veteran righty has a 7.20 ERA in four starts this month. He got roughed up against the Chicago Cubs, allowing seven hits, seven earned runs, and four walks in two innings.

Gausman was really strong at limiting free passes, but lately it's been an issue. He's also allowed a home run in each of the last four starts. The Rangers' offense has been inconsistent this year. They struggle with runners in scoring position, so there could be a nice bounce-back opportunity for Gausman.

Gore was acquired in a massive trade with the Washington Nationals this offseason. So far, the results have been bumpy in Texas. At times, Gore can rack up strikeouts in a flurry and is unhittable. But he's also capable of long innings and can struggle to put away hitters.

It's backed up by Gore's 92 strikeouts and 37 walks, which are the third-highest in the American League. If the Blue Jays' offense can work the pitch count early, there is a good chance Gore will falter.

Blue Jays Injuries

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger runs the bases. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: RF Addison Barger (right elbow inflammation), INF Lenyn Sosa (right wrist contusion)

15-Day Injured List: LHP Joe Mantiply (left knee inflammation), RHP Max Scherzer (back spasms)

60-Day Injured List: RHP José Berríos (Tommy John surgery), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery), RHP Yimi García (right elbow surgery rehab)