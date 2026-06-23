Latest All-Star Voting Results Overwhelmingly Favor the Blue Jays

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game from Philadelphia is right around the corner. The festivities will run all weekend with the actual All-Star game on July 14th.

On Monday, MLB revealed an update on the initial phase of All-Star voting. The first phase of voting concludes on Thursday, June 25th, at noon ET. The highest vote getters for both leagues will automatically receive a spot in the starting lineup. Currently, those two players are Shohei Ohtani and Ernie Clement.

The top two vote-getters in the infield and the top six outfielders will advance to phase two of voting to determine the starters for both leagues. Here is an update on where the Toronto Blue Jays players stand.

Blue Jays Infield Staying Strong

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Ernie Clement throws out a runner. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

So far, Toronto's entire infield is in the top two of vote-getters. At catcher, Alejandro Kirk trails Shea Langeliers by 600,000 votes, but he has a big enough lead to make it to the second phase of voting. Simply put, this is a shocking result. Kirk missed over two months with a left thumb fracture, but is receiving love from the Toronto faithful.

The other players in second place are third baseman Kazuma Okamoto, second baseman Andrés Gímenéz, and designated hitter George Springer. Okamoto is in a narrow race with Junior Caminero, while Springer and Gímenéz are trailing by a lot, but should still advance.

The leaders in the infield are Clement and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Clement has a healthy lead over Ezequiel Duran, and Guerrero Jr. will advance to the second round, as he holds a 700,000-vote lead over Nick Kurtz.

Meanwhile, outfielders Daulton Varsho, Jesús Sánchez, and Myles Straw are just outside the top six. Varsho trails the sixth-place outfielder, Randy Arozarena, by 11,000 votes.

Which Blue Jays Players Deserve to Be in the All-Star Game?

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looks on. | Jaiden Tripi-Imagn Images

Ultimately, it's hard to fault a fan base for voting for its players. The Blue Jays have an obvious advantage over the rest of the American League and they're showing up.

However, multiple players are less deserving of advancing to the next phase. Kirk is the obvious one. There is no doubt that he is vital to Toronto's operation. He's an important bat in the lineup, and his work behind the plate doesn't go unnoticed. However, Kirk has eight hits all season. He hasn't done enough to warrant consideration for the All-Star game.

Clement absolutely deserves the spotlight. He's been Toronto's best hitter, and one of the best in the A.L. He's tied for the A.L. lead in doubles with 20. Clement has been as consistent as it gets and will start in the All-Star game.

Okamoto has done enough to be considered a starter for the A.L. The Blue Jays' third baseman has a team-leading 16 home runs with 45 RBIs. It should be a tight race between him and Caminero, but recent momentum suggests that Okamoto could start at third base for the A.L.

At the end of the day, some better deserving players should warrant consideration for the All-Star game. Blue Jays fans know this. But asking them not to vote for their favorite players is wrong. They're making their voices heard loud and clear.