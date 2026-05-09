How to Watch Blue Jays, Trey Yesavave Face Angels: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

For the Toronto Blue Jays, injury issues or not, the only thing they can do is keep winning ball games.

Toronto (17-21) enters Saturday's game with the Los Angeles Angels four games under .500, 8.5 games back of the New York Yankees in the American League East. It already seems like a daunting chasm, considering the Yankees have been one of the hottest teams in baseball.

Toronto may be well out of the division race right now. But the Blue Jays are only one-half game back of the final wild card berth. Perhaps it's time for Toronto to begin refocusing its efforts on getting in the playoffs that way?

The Angels (15-24) are in last place in the American League West, but they're only 5.5 games back of the front-running athletics. However, in a division defined by mediocrity, the Angels are still slipping behind as they've lost seven of their last 10 games, including Friday's matchup with the Blue Jays.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays

Trey Day: The Angry Bird Way 😡🤣 pic.twitter.com/JBCxENepTR — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 8, 2026

Time: 3:07 p.m. ET, Saturday

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

TV: Blue Jays: Sportsnet, TVA Sports; Angels: Angels Broadcast Television

Radio: Blue Jays: SN590 THE FAN; Angels: KLAA 830

Pitching Matchup

Angels: RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2-1, 3.05) vs. Blue Jays: RHP Trey Yesavage (1-1, 0.96)

Getting Yesavage back has been a boost for Toronto. Out for more than a month due to an injury, he's been rock solid in his two starts. He's only allowed one earned run in 9.1 innings as he has struck out nine and walked three. Toronto would like to see him get to at least the fifth inning, as he did in his debut against Boston on April 28 when he pitched 5.1 innings of four-hit baseball and struck out three.

Kochanowicz is bouncing back from a rough 2025, his first full season as a starter, when he went 3-11 with a 6.81 ERA. If he claims the victory against Toronto on Saturday, he will match his career high for wins as a Major League pitcher. While batters are hitting just .192 against him, he has walked 21 batters in 41.1 innings along with 30 strikeouts. Discipline is key for Toronto’s lineup.

Blue Jays Injuries

10-Day Injured List: C Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture), OF Nathan Lukes (left hamstring discomfort)

15-Day Injured List: RHP José Berríos (right elbow stress fracture), RHP Max Scherzer (right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation), RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), RHP Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement),

60-Day Injured List: RHP Yimi Garcia (right elbow surgery rehab), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain, surgery), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery).