Blue Jays Catcher Brandon Valenzuela Makes History With First MLB Home Run

The Toronto Blue Jays made a deal at the 2025 MLB Trade deadline and they may have found something special behind the plate.

Rookie Catcher Brandon Valenzuela delivered a moment that he won’t forget, and that put him in the history books.

Valenzuela launched his first home run in the Major Leagues, and while that is special for any player, this proved to be one that many will remember.

It came off the bat scorching at 111.4 mph, making it the hardest-hit home run by a Blue Jays catcher in the Statcast era.

111.4 mph off the bat on Brandon Valenzuela's 1st Major League homer ‼️



After being acquired at the 2025 Trade Deadline, the 25-year-old delivers the hardest-hit HR by a @BlueJays catcher in the Statcast Era. pic.twitter.com/NnXp3jEcCS — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 11, 2026

Breakout Moment for Blue Jays Catcher

For Valenzuela, this wasn’t just proof that he could get his first; this proved the impact the 25-year-old can have for the team. A team that needs hard hitters and home runs presently. A team that begged their home run jacket to wake up just prior to the matchup against the Minnesota Twins.

Valenzuela may have turned the tide for the team that needs some good news and hope now, early on in the season. His small sampling in the MLB so far has yielded promising results. He is slashing .250/.250/.500 with .750 OPS, one home run and two RBIs in 12 at-bats. He has also struck out five times, though.

During spring training, he proved he would be ready for the big show when called upon. He slashed .304/.370/.478 with .849 OPS, seven hits at 23 at-bats. Everyone watching knew the power was there, the only question would be if he could continue it against MLB pitchers.

Confidence Built in the Clubhouse

The elation was evident in both Valenzuela and his teammates. He was sure to relay that this moment didn’t happen in isolation. Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported that he gave credit to the veterans who surround him every day.

“The guys in the locker room like Vladdy, George, Varsho, they’ve all been in my corner since I got to the team in spring training. They gave me the confidence that I needed for this moment.”

Vladdy was happy to take part in the First Water Dump celebration.

Vali’s First Homer ✅



Vali’s First Water Dump 😏💦 pic.twitter.com/GJt0GWZ0Y7 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 11, 2026

Implications for Blue Jays

Catchers are not typically power hitters. To have a rookie catcher show elite bat speed and the ability to impact the ball at a high level is a true asset to the team in general. With the unfortunate loss of Alejandro Kirk to the injured list, having Valenzuela step up and make a difference both behind and at the plate could be significant for the Blue Jays.

Toronto has struggled so far this season to meet the expectations after coming off of a World Series run in 2025. It will take more than one home run from a rookie to get the ship turned around, but it could be one less thing they have to worry about right now.