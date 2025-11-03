Blue Jays May Have Blown Only Shot at World Series Ring in Crushing Game 7 Loss
The Toronto Blue Jays were on the wrong end Saturday night of what was an all-time classic World Series, falling in Game 7 once again in extra innings at Rogers Centre to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
All night long, the Blue Jays looked to be a step ahead of the now two-time defending world champions, and from the moment Bo Bichette launched one into center field to give his team a 3-1 lead, it felt like a championship was coming home to Toronto.
But the Dodgers did what championship teams do, and found a way all night long to stay alive and stay alive until they were able to turn the dagger both in the 9th and 11th innings, and ultimately it could not be overcome.
While such a crushing and heartbreaking loss is going to stick with fans and players for a very long time -- likely forever -- the far more devastating reality could set in this upcoming winter, during next season, and beyond.
Blue Jays May Never Get This Close Anytime Soon
It's not to say that this run for Toronto was lucky or fluky or anything, but them being the best team in the American League this season, as well as getting hot at the right time, and everything coming together was a perfect storm.
In baseball though, it's incredibly difficult, if not utterly impossible, for that to be the case for a full month.
The Blue Jays happened to get the best stretch of production from their franchise player both on offense and on defense. Their veteran-laden pitching staff combined with an all world rookie hit its stride at the right time. They got heroic levels of hitting from their two injured stars who were not even close to 100 percent in the World Series, one of whom is probably on his way out of town in free agency.
Everything went right for Toronto. Until it didn't.
Sure, everything could come together at the right time again. It's not impossible to conceive Vladimir Guerrero Jr. having another incredible October and new faces stepping up and Toronto assembling a run through the American League for the ages.
Things could end differently this time next year. But assuming they will would discount the incredible nature of what they just did, and dismiss the reality that it is incredibly difficult, sometimes even impossible, to win at the highest level on the biggest stages this game has to offer.
American League Will Be More Difficult Moving Forward for Blue Jays
All year long, the narrative in the American League was how wide open things were in a season where no team really stepped up and separated themselves from the pack. After a near decade of Houston Astros domination, they were not a factor.
The New York Yankees were dispatched with ease in another season they missed the mark. The Boston Red Sox were as flawed as anyone, the Detroit Tigers couldn't buy a hit in October, and Toronto handled the pesky Seattle Mariners in an epic ALCS battle.
That's why it's so crushing that Toronto couldn't finish the job. They emerged from the chaos in a year with no true leader of the pack, and moving forward who knows what kind of opportunity they will have like this again?
When these chances come along, taking advantage is imperative. The Blue Jays were two outs away from doing just that, but ultimately it was not meant to me. Time will tell if it means they have missed their chance forever, or at least once again for a very, very long time.