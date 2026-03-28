Blue Jays Offseason Moves That Already Look Smart, and Dumb

After making a phenomenal run in the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, it wasn't a major surprise to see the Toronto Blue Jays navigate an aggressive offseason. Notable transactions were made, and fans will soon learn just how valuable those moves were.

However, not every transaction is going to pay off, even if they were projected to. When looking at the Blue Jays' spring training performances and considering what's to come, it's become clear who these players are and what their paths with the franchise could look like this year.

Although Toronto is not considered to have any major busts this year, a few signings raised some eyebrows, and the doubt still looms. On the other side, one free agent signing should pay off quite well for the ballclub.

Which Signing Was the Smartest Move?

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Signing starter Dylan Cease was met with a variety of opinions from fans. Not only was he an expensive player to acquire, but when compared to other arms in free agency, his stat sheet wasn't as glamorous.

During his 2025 campaign with the San Diego Padres, he registered a 4.55 ERA and 215 strikeouts across 168.0 innings pitched through 32 starts. More noteworthy, his year-to-year consistency raises red flags.

But now playing in a new environment with fresh faces, Cease could very well thrive on the mound. Of course, this is said with caution, primarily due to his inconsistency, but expectations are high for him.

Which Move Will They Regret?

New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The name that tends to come to mind is Bo Bichette. The 28-year-old infielder previously spent seven years with Toronto before signing with the New York Mets for the 2026 season. While with the Blue Jays, he slashed .294/./337/.469 with an .806 OPS and 111 homers through 748 games.

During spring training with the Mets, Bichette slashed .333/.413/.513 with a .926 OPS and one home run through 16 games. He's on a positive trajectory as he approaches his first regular season in New York.

Allowing Bichette to walk off could end up becoming a major flop for the ballclub, perhaps sooner rather than later. He was a homegrown infielder who spent his entire career in the Major Leagues in Toronto, so watching him walk out the door was incredibly frustrating for many involved.

With such prominent and consistent offensive production, the Blue Jays could find themselves deeply regretting letting their star go during the offseason.