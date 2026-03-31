Blue Jays Pitchers Are All Over the MLB Strikeout Leaderboard

We already know that the Toronto Blue Jays' early knack for missing opponents' bats is setting MLB all-time records. Now, the club's pitching staff is making their presence known at the top of the league's strikeout leader board.

In fitting fashion, the Blue Jays celebrated the opening weekend of the franchise's 50th season by collecting an all-time best 50 strikeouts over the opening three games, surpassing the old record of 46 set by the 2020 Cincinnati Reds. It also marked the most K's by the franchise in any three-game series, topping the 45 they recorded from April 28-30, 2023 against the Seattle Mariners.

Gausman, Cease and Lauer Lead the Strikeout Parade

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease pitches to the Athletics during the first inning at Rogers Centre. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Toronto's strikeout efforts, in the same vein as their over-all pitching performance across a 3-0 sweep of the Athletics, was a shared effort. Eleven different pitchers tallied at least one strikeout during the opening series, including nine pitchers with at least two.

As you might imagine, though, certain Blue Jays hurlers have stood out above the rest for their whiff abilities to date. At present time, Dylan Cease stands alone atop all of baseball with 12 strikeouts on the year, Kevin Gausman is tied for second with Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski with 11 and Eric Lauer currently finds himself as one of six pitchers to rank fifth league-wide with nine strikeouts.

Cease set a new franchise record on Saturday for most strikeouts in a Toronto debut, beating out David Price's 2015 record of 11. He managed to hit 100 MPH on the radar gun, but also mixed in a balanced arsenal of pitches, including his dangerous slider and a new change-up.

Gausman opened the season in strong fashion for the Blue Jays, allowing just one run on one hit over six innings, striking out the side in the first and continuing to look dominant throughout. Apart from carrying the typical motivations of the ace of a World Series contender, the 35-year-old is also in a contract year and would certainly continue to turn heads with more performances like that.

Lastly, Lauer was not even supposed to be part of the starting staff. However, much like in 2025, he has thrived while being thrust into a starting role. On Sunday, he allowed just two earned runs over 5.1 innings. His nine strikeouts were the most he's collected in an individual game sine September of 2022.

Even if you look past the starters, Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman is currently part of a three-way tie atop the strikeout leader board for relievers. His six strikeouts are good for a share of the lead along with Aaron Ashby of the Brewers and Cooper Criswell of the Mariners.

The lofty position of so many Toronto pitchers on league-wide strikeout leader boards may not be altogether surprising considering their collective achievements. It is, however, surprising considering they still have so many more pitchers to turn to who also have swing-and-miss stuff.

While Gausman and Cease were always going to be key strikeout producers, other capable suspects haven't even hit the mound yet.

Max Scherzer has led the league in K's on three occasions in his illustrious career and still managed 82 in 85 innings last season, not to mention 11 in 14.1 playoff innings. Cody Ponce recorded 252 strikeouts last season in his KBO MVP campaign before returning stateside. Both men will see action against the Colorado Rockies.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines, Shane Bieber had 122 strikeouts in 12 starts as part of a Triple Crown campaign during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. José Berríos has recorded between 138 and 204 strikeouts in every full season dating back to 2017. Trey Yesavage doesn't have that same track record, but the rookie did strike out a whopping 39 batters in 27.2 innings during his remarkable postseason run last spring.

For as impressive as the Blue Jays pitchers have been to date, there's every reason to believe that the swinging and missing by opponents' bats will continue.