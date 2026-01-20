Blue Jays May Be Forced to Trade Outfielder to Make Room for New Big Bat

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason looking to make a significant splash, and to this point, they have not been able to do quite that on the offensive side of the ball.

Kyle Tucker broke the hearts of fans across Canada when he decided last week he was going to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and a day later Bo Bichette accepted a deal with the New York Mets. This leaves a path to an offensive upgrade complicated as options start to run out.

Most have speculated on Cody Bellinger and while this could be possible, perhaps the Blue Jays could think a bit outside the box with someone they have not been linked to all that much to this point.

In a recent article naming three free agents Toronto could still be a fit that makes sense for,Matthew Spagnuolo of Blue Jays Nation named Seattle Mariners slugger Eugenio Suarez, though this would come with the caveat of having to move an outfielder.

Blue Jays Named Fit for Suarez if They Trade Outfielder

"Signing Suarez would essentially be a home run or bust option to add to your lineup, although it would come with the issue of where [Kazuma] Okamoto and [Addison] Barger would play, barring a trade that sends an outfielder elsewhere to clear up some of the logjam, especially with [Anthony] Santander and [George] Springer slated to split time in the DH spot this year," Spagnuolo wrote.

Almost certainly, despite his defensive shortcomings, someone like Suarez would slot in at third while Barger occupied a full-time outfield spot and Okamoto was used in a true utility role. Because of all the shifting around, it is a bit of an odd, but if Toronto is fixated on adding a bat, it could make sense.

Will this be something they actually pursue though? Santander likely does not have many suitors while Springer has established himself as the heart and soul of the team, making a deal coming together on either seem far fetched.

Blue Jays Don't Seem Likely to Pursue More Infielders

Ultimately, if Toronto was going to make another significant addition, an outfielder seems more likely because it would cause less shifting around to the current plans. Tucker would have been a dream add and Bellinger would be nice, but seeing them go more under the radar would not be a shock either.

It's possible the window has closed on the Blue Jays making another massive splash outside of the hundreds of millions they have spent on pitching this winter. Sometimes, these things work out perfectly, but forcing it when they don't is how teams wind up with contracts they regret.

If Toronto decides it is happy with where the roster is currently at, they still will enter the 2026 season as one of the teams to beat in the American League and will have a great chance to defend their pennant title.

Of course, another move can't be ruled out either as you truly just never know with this franchise.

