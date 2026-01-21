Blue Jays Insider Doubts Whether Team Actually Has Interest in Cody Bellinger

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason looking to make a huge splash in free agency, and they looked to be on the cusp of finally making it happen with Kyle Tucker.

Instead, Tucker broke the hearts of fans across the nation of Canada and wound up signing a staggering four-year deal worth $240 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Toronto has spent a ton to address the pitching staff, they have yet to acquire the big lefty bat many have expected.

Naturally, once Tucker spurned the Blue Jays, the focus from many turned to another left-handed outfielder and the other top bat on the market in Cody Bellinger. With the former National League MVP set to make his decision soon, some in Toronto are holding out hope that the Blue Jays can swoop in and steal him away from the New York Yankees.

One team insider however in Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required) did a recent roster deep dive and poured some cold water on the idea that Toronto even has significant interest in Bellinger.

Blue Jays May Not Be Interested in Signing Bellinger

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"...despite agent Scott Boras’ cryptically linking his client to Toronto at December’s Winter Meetings, the Jays haven’t appeared particularly interested in the 30-year-old free agent this winter," Bannon wrote. "It seems unlikely the Jays will suddenly become intrigued enough to beat the Yankees’ current offer, which, as reported by The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty, is up to $160 million over five years."

If Toronto wants to go get Bellinger, it seems he is there for the taking as talks between him and New York have stalled out at the current reported offer of five years and $160 million.

Interestingly, was reported this week as well that the slugger is mulling over multiple offers from teams as he nears a choice, though it is unclear if one of them in from north of the border. There may be concerns at how Bellinger and his swing will age, making a pursuit complicated.

Though he would add another bat to the lineup and glove in the outfield, Bellinger is not the player Tucker is and it would not be a shock to see the team take a pass entirely.

Bellinger Makes Sense for Blue Jays, But Not if They Don't Love Him

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Bellinger would absolutely be an upgrade in the outfield to what Toronto has currently, however the worst thing the Blue Jays could do after losing Tucker is panic and overpay for a player they are not all that crazy about.

Unless they want to extend a shorter term deal with opt outs, committing to a player like Bellinger for the long haul comes with risk, and that risk is not worth taking on a player they were not previously infatuated with before losing their main target.

Things could still change, but at this point it appears a return to the Yankees is more likely as Bellinger still seeks the kind of deal he wants. As of now, it does not seem like that deal will come from Toronto.

