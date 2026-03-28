Don't Count Blue Jays Out From Trading for Another Offensive Infielder

The Toronto Blue Jays have worked all offseason to prepare for their 2026 Redemption Run. They faced heartbreak in Game 7 of the World Series against the reigning world champions. It was devastating for everyone as it felt everyone but Dodgers fans were cheering for the Jays.

Last year no longer matters, and Toronto's front office has made it clear that they are ready to win now, so they addressed their biggest weakness since the postseason ended — pitching. While they did impressively make huge additions with Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Tyler Rogers, there is still one glaring issue with their roster — the infield.

It was late into the offseason that Bo Bichette announced that he would take his near 20+ homers and 100 RBI production from last year to the New York Mets, leaving a large gap to be filled in their hitting lineup.

HISTORY: Ernie Clement now has the most hits in a single #Postseason in baseball history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Iq749bGEu2 — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

Luckily, Ernie Clement is starting to absolutely thrive as Toronto's utility man, which is highlighted by a record-breaking performance in the postseason. Then, the addition of Kazuma Okamoto makes Bichette's departure an easier pill to swallow, and of course, there is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

However, if Okamoto doesn't take to the major league pitchers as well as he did overseas, then there is a problem, and it is hard to forget about Andrés Giménez and his rapid decline in 2025, as he had the worst batting average of his career (.210), which was not any better in the playoffs.

Giménez's seven-year, $106.5 million contract extension that the Jays picked up when trading for him in December of 2024 isn't going to be something most will pay for, so, likely, he won't be dealt if he continues to struggle, which means another player (or two) will have to depart to add another bat into the lineup.

A Struggling Giménez

Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) in the third inning during game two of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Andrés Giménez defensively? Fantastic. Andrés Giménez at the plate? Not worth his contract.

After a stellar 2022 performance where he hit .297 while slugging .466, the Cleveland Guardians locked him down for that monster contract, and since then it has been a decline, especially in his first year in Toronto.

The 27-year-old had by far his worst batting average while posting an OPS under .600. The Jays are an offensive powerhouse, and now have a phenomenal pitching staff. They are ready to win now, and if that means eating a good chunk of his contract, then it seems likely they will do it.

The clubhouse could taste their first World Series victory in over 30 years, but couldn't close out the games. It seems unlikely that someone will be willing to pick up Gimenez unless the Blue Jays are willing to take on a heap of the price, but it won't be shocking if Toronto decides to do it if he continues to decline.