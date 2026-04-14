How to Watch Blue Jays Series Opener vs Brewers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off their fourth consecutive series loss, losing two out of three to the Minnesota Twins at home. The Blue Jays fell 8-2 on Sunday after a tough outing from Max Scherzer. The bullpen did an admirable job, throwing 6.2 scoreless innings and only allowing three total hits.

Despite the offense producing 12 hits, Toronto was 2-14 with runners in scoring position, a common issue for John Schneider's team this season. After a day off on Monday, the Blue Jays begin their nine-game road trip against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers enter Tuesday with an 8-7 record, having been swept at home by the Washington Nationals. Here is a rundown of Tuesday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Brewers

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman delivers a pitch. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchup

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (0-1, 2.08 ERA) vs. Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (1-1, 3.31 ERA)

Gausman will be making his fourth start of the season on Tuesday. The 35-year-old has dazzled thus far. He's struck out 26 hitters, which is tied for fifth best in baseball with his teammate Dylan Cease. On Opening Day, Gausman threw six innings, allowing one hit, one run, and 11 strikeouts.

Gausman relies on a three-pitch mix: Four-seam fastball, slider, and splitter. Despite his below-average velocity, he ranks in the 81st percentile in whiff percentage and the 97th percentile in chase rate according to Baseball Savant. Just as impressively, Gausman has only allowed one extra base-hit on his fastball. The Blue Jays will lean on one of their aces to help get a win.

Toronto's lineup will have the tall task of facing Misiorowski. The 24-year-old flame thrower is also one of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball, tallying 28 through his first three starts. He posted 10 strikeouts in his last start against the Boston Red Sox. Misiorowski's pitch arsenal features a four-seam fastball, slider, curveball, and an occasional changeup. He is susceptible to walks, so that is where Toronto could take advantage.

Blue Jays Injuries

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer reacts in the dugout. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

TBD: C Tyler Heineman (back spasms)

10-Day Injured List: OF George Springer (left big toe fracture), RF/3B Addison Barger (left ankle sprain), C Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Yimi García (2025 right elbow surgery), RHP José Berríos (right elbow stress fracture), RHP Trey Yesavage (right shoulder impingement)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery)