Blue Jays Top Prospect One Step Closer to Joining Toronto With Latest Promotion

One part about professional baseball that is so special is the ability to watch players grow and develop through a team's pipeline well before they make the trip up to the majors. It isn't like football, where guys go from high school to college to the NFL; the options are endless.

Other sports are fairly linear, where baseball will see progression from Single-A to Double, then maybe back to Single, or Rookie. There can be such a long journey for an athlete before the hopeful nod to joining a big league ball club.

It is seemingly more common than not for an MLB career to start the second that they turn 18, or even younger, but that doesn't mean others don't take the college route, and that is exactly what infielder Sean Keys did before joining the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

WELCOME TO THE HERD, SEAN KEYS!



We'll take good care of him, @FisherCats 🫶 pic.twitter.com/6il4XvBioy — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) June 5, 2026

The now 23-year-old has spent a handful of seasons inside the Blue Jays pipeline, but after an absolutely dominant start in '26, he has moved onto the Triple-A Buffalo roster, which could be his final before his inevitable debut.

Keys entered the start of this season at just 22 years old, but he has been an absolute monster of a hitter for Double-A New Hampshire thus far. In 49 games, he has logged 14 homers, 34 RBI, six stolen bases, and drawn 28 walks while slashing .285/.411/.581.

It feels safe to say that he earned the promotion.

Keys Path to Buffalo

Blue Jays first baseman prospect Sean Keys (89) singles against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It was three years in NCAA baseball before Keys decided to throw his name in the hat for the '24 June Amateur Draft, and with how well he hit the ball at Bucknell University, he was an easy pick for the Jays as he logged a .358 batting average before joining the pros.

In '25, Keys spent the year in Single-A+, but as he hit .217, nobody could have predicted he would have thrived this much with steeper competition. But he is clearly up for the task, and it will be really interesting to see how he takes on the level that is Triple-A ball.

Normally, a team doesn't rely so hard on so many rookies, but this is far from a normal year for the Jays. Some have had more of a shot right off the bat, like Kazuma Okamoto, Yohendrick Pinango, Spencer Miles, Trey Yesavage, and Brandon Valenzuela.

Guys like Charles McAdoo, Adam Macko, and Chad Dallas have just recently heard their names called up to the show. None of them has been a liability by any means at this point in time. In fact, without them, this year would be in complete shambles.

Bucknell's Sean Keys reaches for a ball during the game with Louisville during the opening day matchup between the two teams in February of '23 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now, will Keys get a chance this year to help Toronto? Uncertain. All that is known is that this team lacks infielders, and injuries have destroyed the roster. So, if he keeps progressing the way he is, a debut isn't out of the question for Keys.

For now, he can't, and won't worry about that. It is time to keep his head down and keep working on his craft, so when the opportunity does come, he will run with it, just like the rest of the rookies on this team.