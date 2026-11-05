Ranking the Best Fits Next to Dylan Cease in Blue Jays' Starting Rotation

Last offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays handed Dylan Cease a seven-year, $210 million contract, the largest free-agent contract in franchise history.

The front office took a bold swing with Cease. In the first year, the gamble paid off. Cease was named a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award and set numerous career bests, including strikeouts (239), opposing batting average (.180), and earned runs allowed (45).

Now, Toronto could be searching for another star pitcher to pair with Cease. It already has talented starting pitchers (Jose Soriano and Trey Yesavage), but this free-agent class is loaded. Let's rank the three best fits alongside Cease.

*This list doesn't include Tarik Skubal because he would be the best fit for any starting rotation.*

3. Trevor Rogers

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays would love to add a left-handed starting pitcher to the rotation, and Rogers could be an ideal fit. The Baltimore Orioles extended a qualifying offer to Rogers, meaning he could return to Baltimore on a one-year contract worth up to $23.15 million.

However, only 18 of the 157 players to receive a qualifying offer have accepted it. Rogers posted a 4.03 ERA over 30 starts last season. He led Baltimore in ERA, wins (10), strikeouts (157), WHIP (1.18), and batting average (.249).

Rogers excels at limiting walks and inducing a high chase rate. He could be an excellent addition to the starting rotation.

2. Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray has been one of the most consistent pitchers of the last decade. No matter where he ends up, Gray is dependable. Gray will turn 37 in November, but the veteran hasn't shown signs of slowing down.

He posted a career-best 2.72 ERA over 29 starts. Gray features a six-pitch arsenal that keeps hitters off balance. According to Baseball Savant, his sweeper posted a .137 batting average and 75 strikeouts.

The Blue Jays need pitchers who can stay healthy, and Gray fits the description. He would be a valuable arm for the rotation and would be Toronto's second-best pitcher.

1. Michael King

San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

King was converted to a full-time starting pitcher in 2024 and has dominated opposing hitters. This season, he posted a 3.21 ERA over 32 starts. However, his postseason dominance went to another level.

Over three appearances, King allowed five hits and one earned run. He threw seven scoreless innings and struck out eight Chicago Cubs hitters in the Wild Card round. King will be highly coveted this offseason, but we've seen Toronto offer an expensive contract to a starting pitcher.

If the Blue Jays want to upgrade their starting rotation, King is one of the best available arms and would form an unstoppable duo with Cease.