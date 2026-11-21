Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is asking the Blue Jays for permission to play in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM).

MLB.com was among the outlets reporting the request.

The Blue Jays have three reasons to say yes.

They have $450 million reasons to say no.

Let's start with the decision before the Blue Jays.

Guerrero's LIDOM rights were traded this week from Toros Del Este to Tigres del Licey, the league's most prestigious club, where Vladimir Guerrero Sr. closed his professional baseball career.

Dominican Winter League teams can have active rosters of 30 players, but can keep up to 70 native Dominican players on a reserve list. For example, Licey's reserve list also includes Juan Soto.

When Guerrero's daughter heard him talk about the trade, she thought he had been traded by the Blue Jays and began crying. He hadn't been traded to the Blue Jays; he had been traded to a club he'd loved long before Toronto.

Guerrero Jr. last played in LIDOM in 2020- 2021, appearing in 10 games for Leones del Escogido when he hit ..359/.381/.615 for Escogido. In 2023, Toros del Este acquired his rights in a trade for Jose Ramirez. Ramirez actually suited up for Escogido, but Guerrero never played for Toros before being traded toLicey this week.

There are three reasons Toronto might be tempted to say yes.

1). Guerrero has said it has been a dream of his to play for Licey and the Blue Jays might want their superstar to be happy and realize his dream. Guerrero has publicly stated he wants to give Dominican fans who cannot see him play live in MLB the opportunity to do so.

2). It could be an opportunity to try out some changes against live pitching. LIDOM is generally regarded as being roughly equivalent to Triple-A, so it would be a legitimate test, though far from definitive. In addition to getting laser eye surgery earlier this offseason, there were reports of Guerrero having made some mechanical adjustments to his swing when he took BP for Licey earlier this week.

3). If there is an extended lockout, getting some live game action in December and January might be helpful for shaking the rust off more quickly whenever MLB play resumes.

Why Blue Jays Might Say No

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27), Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Those reasons are well and good, but the 450 million reasons for Toronto to say no are the $450M remaining on Guerrero's contract that runs through 2039.

In addition to the normal risk of injury from playing winter ball, if Guerrero were to get injured after a lockout begins, the Blue Jays medical staff are not allowed to contact him, let alone provide treatment. The club could not review imaging or work with Guerrero on any rehab program or plan.

Guerrero has said the decision rests with the Blue Jays.

But what happens on Dec. 2 if there is a lockout? In a memo preparing teams for the lockout, MLB said it would not try to stop players from playing winter ball or playing in foreign leagues.

But what about the Blue Jays? Could they stop it?

Best I can determine, once the lockout starts, it will no longer be the Blue Jays' choice. The LIDOM regular season runs through Dec. 22; the playoffs run into January, and the Caribbean Series, should Tigres make it that far, is in February.

Without the Blue Jays' permission, Guerrero could suit up for the Tigres on Dec. 2, potentially alongside Juan Soto.

It is not clear, though, whether his contract includes anything that would prevent it (some MLB contracts prohibit things like riding on scooters or hot air balloons).

If it is not prohibited, there might still be a clause stating that he would forfeit money if an injury from winter ball kept him out of MLB action.

And even if none of the above existed, would Vladdy go against Toronto's wishes during a lockout if they hadn't granted permission beforehand?

While the decision is still in their hands, Toronto should say no.

Even after a historically rocky year, and with the lack of power currently on the roster, they are scheduled to pay him $31M in 2027, and it is not worth risking that for a few winter-ball at-bats, especially when they would have no visibility into an injury and no contact with Vladdy.

The risk simply isn't worth the reward.