The Blue Jays Present Their Lineup to Begin a Key Series Against the Baltimore Orioles

The Toronto Blue Jays are playing for their playoff lives in an early playoff series during their visit to face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Toronto defeated the Texas Rangers 7-2 in the final game of their three-game series at Globe Life Field, avoiding the sweep. They improved their record to 77-79 overall this season, 37-41 on the road and 16-15 against opponents from the American League West (4-2 vs. Athletics, 3-3 vs. Houston Astros, 4-2 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 4-2 vs. Seattle Mariners, 0-6 vs. Texas Rangers).

Spencer did it again!

USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Spencer Miles (62). Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Miles made his eighth start (48th appearance) of the season on Sunday, pitching three scoreless innings that stopped the Rangers with just a couple of hits, no walks and four strikeouts (46 pitches - 30 strikes). He has 15 consecutive appearances without allowing a run. His 20 scoreless innings are the 2nd-longest active streak in Major League Baseball (behind Mason Montgomery with 23.2 IP). In his last 21 games (four starts), he has a 0.59 ERA (2 ER/30.2 IP) with a 0.98 WHIP, a .221 batting average against, a 25.0% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate.

Roster Moves

RHP Chad Dallas recalled from Triple-A and will be active Monday

RHP Trey Yesavage reinstated from the 15-day IL and will start Monday night

RHP Spencer Arrighetti optioned to the Spring Training Complex

LHP Joe Mantiply designated for assignment

Toronto Blue Jays (77-79) vs. Baltimore Orioles (75-81)

USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitchers: RHP Trey Yesavage (5-5, 3.65) vs. RHP Shane Baz (6-15, 4.11)

Yesavage returns from the injured list to make his 19th start of the season. In his last outing, on August 4 in Houston, he pitched 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing only one walk on 27 pitches. He was removed from the game before the start of the bottom of the 3rd inning due to discomfort in his left knee.

He was on the injured list from Aug. 5 through Sept. 21 due to inflammation in his left knee. He had a rehab outing with Triple-A Buffalo on Sept. 15.

The Blue Jays split a four-game series at Camden Yards from May 28-31 before winning two of three at Rogers Centre in June and September. They need a win this week in Baltimore to secure the season series against their division rivals for the second consecutive year (7-6 in 2025). They have won the season series against Baltimore in eight of the last 11 years.

Starting Lineup for Game 1

1- Brett Bateman - CF

2- Alejandro Kirk - C

3- Nathan Lukes - RF

4- George Springer - DH

5- Sean Keys - 1B

6- Kazuma Okamoto - 3B

7- Myles Smith - LF

8- Andrés Giménez - SS

9- Ernie Clement - 2B

The Blue Jays are closing out the road portion of their regular-season schedule with a six-game road trip to visit the Rangers (78-78) and Orioles (75-81) for three games each (1-2 so far). They have a 37-41 record on the road this season, the 7th-best road winning percentage in the American League (.474). After this road trip, they return home for the final three games of the regular season against the Reds (72-84).