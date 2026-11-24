The Toronto Blue Jays met with Tarik Skubal as part of his free agency tour and even offered him a lucrative contract. The two-time Cy Young winner chose the New York Mets instead.

Missing out on what appears to have been "Plan A" of the Blue Jays' offseason plan certainly isn't ideal, but is hardly the end of the world for the organization. We will never know how close Skubal was to joining Toronto, but we do know that they were in the mix.

That will surely serve as cold comfort for a fan base that has now seen the Blue Jays lose out on their pursuits of Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani and now Skubal. But that ignores the fact that the club stands as a 'big fish' on the MLB landscape that is part of these conversations on elite players, not to mention that they have a pretty good track record of their own in recent free agent seasons.

Time to Move On

Toronto Blue Jays President & CEO Mark Shapiro (left) and GM Ross Atkins (right). Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are 30 teams in the league, so rather than dwell on losing out on the likes of Skubal, Ohtani, Soto and Kyle Tucker, it's worth celebrating a free agency track record that has seen George Springer, Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease sign mega-deals with the franchise in the past half decade. It is that bold ambition and willingness to spend money that has helped elevate them to free agent heavyweights that can land meetings with just about every marquee name on the market.

This bodes well for the next steps in the Blue Jays' offseason plan. It's widely believed that the team will now turn their attention to Freddy Peralta and Trevor Rogers, the next-best available free agent options when it comes to starting pitching. ESPN's Jorge Castillo noted how well Peralta's fastball could mesh with Rogers Centre's dome, particularly during starts made under a covered roof.

It's also possible that Toronto elects to hit the pause button in their free agent chases ahead of the CBA's December 1 deadline. The financial outlook on the league beyond that is clear as mud, except the somber reality that a lockout seems likely. The Blue Jays may decide not to open up their chequebooks any further ahead of looming economic uncertainty now that the top free agent pitcher is off the board.

And rightfully so. If the league's owners get their way and some kind of salary cap is implemented, Toronto will already be hamstrung thanks to the contracts afforded to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cease, Anthony Santander and others, to say nothing of what would have been a Skubal deal for nearly half a billion dollars.

With so much uncertainty ahead, the Blue Jays have once again established themselves as key players in free agency, have made clear their willingness to spend more to improve their starting pitching and have forced their way into the conversation for every available front line starter moving forward. It's not Skubal, but it's something.