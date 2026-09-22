When Blue Jays and Orioles Will Play Doubleheader After Weather Postponement

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles were preparing for the second of a three-game series on Tuesday. However, Tuesday's game was postponed due to weather.

Heavy rain is in the forecast for the remainder of the day in Baltimore. The game will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, September 23.

Here is everything you need to know about the make-up doubleheader.

Blue Jays-Orioles Doubleheader Info

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first game of the doubleheader will begin at 1:35 p.m. ET, with game two scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. The gates for game one will open at 12:30 p.m. and for game two at 5:30 p.m.

Any ticket that was bought for Tuesday's game will automatically be valid for game one or can be exchanged for the second game.

Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt were expected to pitch on Tuesday, so that will be the likely matchup for the first game. Scherzer is 3-8 with a 6.07 ERA over 16 games. The 42-year-old is coming off a solid outing against the Detroit Tigers, where he allowed three hits and one earned run over five innings.

Bassitt is 8-5 with a 4.64 ERA over 19 games this year. The former Blue Jay will make his third start against his former club this season. He has pitched well both times, allowing three earned runs across 11 innings.

It's unclear who will pitch the second game. This start was supposed to belong to Dylan Cease, but he's dealing with shoulder fatigue, so he will not pitch on Wednesday.

The Orioles won 4-3 in the series opener. Toronto quickly jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. After back-to-back walks by Brett Bateman and Alejandro Kirk, a Nathan Lukes RBI single put the Blue Jays in front. They added two more runs courtesy of George Springer and Sean Keys.

Pete Alonso responded with a solo home run off Trey Yesavage. The young righty made his first start since August 4. The Blue Jays offense went quiet, and they came up short in a must-win game.

Neither team is mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet, but it's looking grim. Toronto will likely have to win out and receive help from other teams as they try to catch the Chicago White Sox. Barring a miracle, the Blue Jays will come up short of the playoffs, just one year removed from an American League Pennant.