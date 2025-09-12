Braves Prospect Check-In: New Talent Shows Flashes
Every year, there is a new set of prospects coming into the Atlanta Braves system. Recently drafted players and international prospects all arrive looking to be the future of the team.
Let’s take a look at three first-year players who are top-30 prospects and see how their seasons wrapped up in 2025.
Tate Southisene, No. 3 Prospect
The Braves' first-round pick in the 2025 draft didn’t have stellar overall numbers in his first 15 professional games (.219 avg, .539 OPS), but he had his moments.
Southisene tallied three multi-hit games with Single-A Augusta, including a three-hit day, where he had a double and a triple.
He picked up a hit in seven of his last eight games of the season. A major takeaway is that we saw the flashes of what he can be.
Alex Lodise, No. 4 Prospect
Lodise mostly cooled off after his electric debut with High-A Rome in early August, but he had a strong finish to the season.
In his last six games, he batted .346 with a home run (his first in the pros) and four RBIs. It’s a small sample size, but it shows that he started to get a better feel for professional pitchers.
Diego Tornes, No. 15 Prospect
The 17-year-old prospect hasn’t played since July 28, but he had some highs in his time in the Dominican Summer League. He was named a DSL All-Star and finished his campaign batting .279 with a .797 OPS, no home runs, 13 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits in 32 games.
Posting five doubles and three triples will help boost your slugging percentage to .402 without a home run.
Tornes signed with the Braves organization during the international signing period in January. Since he’ll still be 17 at the start of the next season, it’s hard to judge where the organization will start.
Either the DSL again or FCL wouldn’t be surprising. Shortstop Jose Perdomo, who signed with the Braves in the 2024 signing period and was also under 18 at the time, started in the DSL in 2024 and moved to the Complex League in North Port, Fla., in 2025. That’s a very reasonable path for Tornes to take, as well at least to start next season.
All three prospects listed here likely start next season at the same level of play. Sample sizes are still small, but the potential to move up with a longer season - at least for Southisene and Lodise - is there.