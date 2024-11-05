Baseball America Projects Atlanta Braves Future Closer
The notable baseball publication, Baseball America, put out it's latest offseason of the Atlanta Braves' farm system. Along with naming their top prospects, they also did a projection of the Braves lineup and starting rotation in 2028.
The lineup is pretty straightforward, apart from catching prospect Drake Baldwin replacing Marcell Ozuna as the designated hitter, the lineup is identical to now. Everyone else is currently on the active roster. However, the starting rotation and closer are full of current top prospects.
We'll focus on the closer here. No. 3 prospect Hurston Waldrep is projected to be the Braves closer in 2028. It's interesting that he is expected to be in the bullpen when he's rated so highly. He's currently a starter in Triple-A and ahead of other top prospects who will beat him out: Cam Caminiti and Owen Murphy.
But maybe they're onto something here. Raisel Iglesias had a stellar 2024 season, but at 34 years old, he's not going to be around too much longer. It doesn't hurt to check in on who the successor will be.
Let's dive into Hurston Waldrep being the Braves' future closer.
Top Prospects Turned Closers
There is precedent for top prospects becoming closer, even in the Braves system. Craig Kimbrel was the Braves star closer from 2011 to 2014. Entering the 2011 season, Kimbrel was the Braves No. 4 prospect.
So a top five pitching prospect can become a rock-solid closer.
One key differnce is that Kimbrel was never a starter at the professional level. He pitched in 126 minor league games and started two of them. So, it's not a perfect example.
However, while it's an extreme case, let's look at a famous example of a top starting pitcher prospect turn closer. Baseball America ranked Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera as the No. 9 prospect in the New York Yankees farm ahead of the 1995 season.
He was a starting pitcher up until he first full MLB season in 1996.
For the record, we're not saying Waldrep is going to be some all-star or Hall of Fame closer. But there is precedent that top prospects can become the shutdown closer.
In the modern game, the best pitcher isn't always going to be a member of the starting rotation.
What Waldrep Brings to the Table
The highlight of Waldrep's pitching arsenal is his changeup. Baseball America rated Waldrep had the best changeup among prospects.
He projected to have electric stuff, which a closer does need. Perhaps he is viewed as the guy who's best performance will come from his ability to go all out for a single inning. No need to pace himself like a starter has to.
Waldrep was taken by the Braves in the first round (24th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft. In his two MLB start, he gave up 13 earned runs in seven innings pitched. At the Triple-A level, he had a 3.38 ERA in eight starts.