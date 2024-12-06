Trade for Cubs Outfielder Would Solve a Key Braves Need
Another potential trade candidate the Atlanta Braves could pursue is on the trade block. Along with Cody Bellinger, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman has reported that the Chicago Cubs are “determined” to trade outfielder Seiya Suzuki.
It’s not the first time I’ve brought up a trade with the Cubs for Bellinger this offseason. Since the reports of the Cubs wanting to trade Bellinger came out, the possibilities have been explored.
However, the entire league hasn’t shown much interest in Bellinger, and another option from the same outfield with a more consistent bat over the last few seasons has emerged on the market.
Suzuki makes more sense offensively and financially for the Braves. We’ll look into why this is the case before discussing why Suzuki coming to Atlanta makes sense.
During his first three years over in the States, the five-time NPB All-Star has only gotten a better hang of Big League pitching. In his first three seasons, Suzuki is slashing .278/.354/.470 with 55 career home runs and 194 career RBIs. In the latter two years, he’s slashing .284/.361/.484 with 41 of his home runs and 147 of his RBIs. This distinction is made to show the progress after his rookie season.
Meanwhile, Bellinger is still playing better than his final seasons with the Dodgers, the highs and lows are still a cause for concern. Here are his stats from the last three seasons, the entire length of Suzuki’s MLB career. It includes the final year with the Dodgers and his two seasons with the Cubs.
2022: .210/.265/.389, 19 home runs, 68 RBIs
2023: .307/.356/.525, 26 home runs, 97 RBIs
2024: .266/.325/.426, 18 home runs, 78 RBIs
He’s shown progression, and in another situation, even with last season’s numbers, he would be a welcome addition to the lineup. But the step back causes concerns with the $27.5 million payday in 2025.
On the other hand, Suzuki has put up more consistent numbers and will make $19 million next year. That’s a nearly 30% cheaper contract. It would be more worth potentially taking on Suzuki’s contract.
To make acquiring Bellinger’s contract worth it, especially when in comparison to Suzuki, the Braves would need to get the Cubs to retain enough salary that they would be paying Bellinger less than Suzuki. Let’s say the Cubs retain half his salary.
But that might require the Braves to give up more in order to take on less salar, especially when the Cubs' goal is to shred the salary to begin with.
So, signs point to Suzuki being the preffered move.
Suzuki is listed as a right fielder. With Ronald Acuña Jr. out to start opening day, he'd be able to fill the gap without being a temorary fix. Once Acuña is back, he can slide over to left field.