MLB Writer Makes Surprising Choice for Braves 2025 X-Factor
The Atlanta Braves could get a big bounce back season from first baseman Matt Olson. Some pundits named Braves center fielder Michael Harris II a dark horse MVP candidate in 2025.
Rookie pitching sensation Spencer Schwellenbach is expected to take another step forward and be a key member of the Braves starting rotation this year too.
But neither Olson nor Harris nor Schwellenbach or any other player on Atlanta's 2024 MLB roster, is the team's top x-factor entering the 2025 campaign according to Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer.
Rymer named right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson the team's x-factor for this summer.
"Though he's still only 26, Anderson's name feels like a blast from the past. He last pitched for the Braves in 2022, having missed the last two years due to a rocky recovery from Tommy John surgery," wrote Rymer.
"Anderson has nonetheless looked good this spring, allowing one earned run over eight innings so far. Sans Max Fried and Charlie Morton in their rotation, the Braves need more of that for their rotation to avoid a setback in 2025."
It's a surprising pick, but Rymer is correct that if Anderson pitches well, the Braves rotation is much more likely to remain elite as it was in 2024.
Anderson was a key member of the Braves rotation when the team won the World Series in 2021. The right-hander went 9-5 with a 3.58 ERA during that season. Anderson then won two playoff games with a 1.59 ERA.
But Anderson struggled in 2022, and as Rymer explained, dealt with Tommy John surgery the past two years. Anderson last pitched in the MLB during Aug. 2022.
Anderson, though, could receive his next MLB chance early this season.
Atlanta entered this spring needing two starters to replace Max Fried and Charlie Morton in its rotation. More than likely, a full year of Schwellenbach and the return of ace Spencer Strider will make up for the loss of Fried and Morton.
But from a numbers standpoint, the Braves need two more starters behind Chris Sale, Reynaldo López and Schwellenbach to begin the season.
The Athletic's David O'Brien predicted on March 7 that Anderson will be one of those starters, along with Grant Holmes.
Part of why O'Brien made that prediction is because Anderson is out of minor-league options. But Anderson has also pitched well during Spring Training.
If Anderson takes advantage of his opportunity, then the Braves may not feel the loss of Fried or Morton in their rotation.