NL Foe Projected to Sign Braves Left-Hander Max Fried
Atlanta Braves fans have been concerned left-hander Max Fried could leave for the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason. The Dodgers could use another starting pitcher and have the money to sign Fried, who is a Southern California native.
But NorthJersey.com's Andrew Tredinnick sees a different scenario. Tredinnick predicted Fried to sign with the Dodgers' rival from Northern California -- the San Francisco Giants.
"The Braves want to keep him, but can’t offer the type of money the Giants can to pad their rotation," wrote Tredinnick.
According to The Big Lead, Giants owner Charles Johnson is the fourth-richest owner in the MLB. But depending on which list of richest owners readers believe, John Malone actually has a higher net worth than Johnson. But Malone isn't considered the sole owner of the Braves. Malone's company, Liberty Media, owns the Braves.
But Tredinnick's point seems to have more to do with what the two clubs already have committed in salary for the 2025 season.
The Braves opened the 2024 season with a $217 million pay roll. That was ranked the eighth-highest in the MLB.
The Giants were just behind the Braves at No. 10 with a $211 million pay roll. But for next season, the Giants only have $121 already committed to current players. The Braves have $183.3 million locked up with players returning next season.
Atlanta fans expect the team's pay roll to rise because general manager Alex Anthopoulos said it would in his end-of-the-year press conference. But even if it rises, the Braves seem to have significantly less to spend than other big-market teams such as the Giants.
San Francisco will hardly be the only suitor for Fried's services. Many pundits expect most of the AL East to court the left-hander. The Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Fried.
The Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets could be contenders for the left-hander too.
Fried made his second All-Star team with an 11-10 record, 3.25 ERA and 1.164 WHIP in 29 games this past season. He registered a 3.07 ERA over 168 appearances in eight seasons with Atlanta.