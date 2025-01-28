Braves Predicted to Sign Former Rival's All-Star Starter
Based on what the report from MLB.com's Mark Bowman report on how much pay roll the Atlanta Braves are willing to add this offseason, what the team already spent on outfielder Jurickson Profar and Spotrac's contract projection for starting pitcher Max Scherzer, the Braves have the capacity to add the three-time Cy Young award winner.
That's exactly what ESPN's David Schoenfield projected will happen. Schoenfield predicted on Jan. 28 that the Braves will sign Scherzer.
"The Braves might not want to go over the tax threshold, but their current rotation features the often-injured Sale, a converted reliever in Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder coming off a 6.52 ERA," wrote Schoenfield.
Schoenfield is hardly the first pundit this offseason to suggest Scherzer will come to Atlanta. But with Scherzer remaining a free agent, and the Braves failing to sign another starter, the potential match continues to appear in the MLB rumor mill.
The Braves appear confident that their starting rotation will be fine with Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder or Ian Anderson at the beginning of the season. Then with any luck, Spencer Strider will return and replace one of those starters during May.
On Jan. 28, The Athletic's Jim Bowden identified Holmes as a potential breakout candidate.
But without another starter addition, the Braves will not be able to afford a starting pitcher injury before Strider's return. The Braves also often used a six-man rotation last year. That won't really be an option if Atlanta's starting pitcher depth doesn't improve via a free agent signing.
Scherzer will turn 41 years old in July. He's not the same pitcher from his prime, but he helped the Texas Rangers win the World Series just two years ago.
As a three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star, Scherzer's experience would replace the departed Charlie Morton in Atlanta. He also could be relatively inexpensive. Spotrac projected Scherzer to be worth about $15.2 million on a 1-year contract this offseason.
Bowman estimated the Braves had about $33 million to spend before Opening Day prior to the 3-year, $42 million deal for outfielder Jurickson Profar. If correct, that leaves the Braves about $19 million to sign a pitcher.
If Scherzer is willing to sign a $15 million deal, he's within Atlanta's price range.
The question, though, is whether the Braves will be interested in a $15 million deal for Scherzer. They apparently weren't for Morton, who agreed to a $15 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles.
The Braves paid Morton $20 million during the 2024 season. Atlanta didn't offer Morton a contract this offseason.
Scherzer has previously pitched in the NL East for the Washington Nationals and New York Mets. He has also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dogers and Rangers in his career.
Scherzer owns a 216-112 record with 3.16 ERA and 3,407 strikeouts in 466 MLB appearances.