Potential Braves UFA Pitcher Target Lands in AL East
Veteran right-hander Max Scherzer will not return to the NL East with the Atlanta Braves.
MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on Jan. 30 that Scherzer signed a 1-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. The deal was worth $15.5 million.
Scherzer was linked through rumors with a lot of teams this offseason, one of which was the Braves. Those rumors particularly heated up around Atlanta after Charlie Morton signed a 1-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles.
Interestingly, Morton and Scherzer signed for similar value. Morton agreed to a 1-year, $15 million deal to come to the AL East.
That seems to be the offseason trend around pitchers who were either connected or formerly pitched for the Braves. Although it was for a lot more than $15 million, Max Fried landed in the AL East with the New York Yankees.
It's important not to overblow the significance of Scherzer not signing with the Braves. Although the possibility was exciting, Atlanta probably wasn't a realistic destination for the 3-time Cy Young winner.
Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said on Jan. 24 that the team isn't going to sign a starting pitcher unless it "makes sense." If the Braves weren't interested in Morton, which they apparently weren't, then a Scherzer union probably wasn't in the cards.
Scherzer also didn't land with a team that's going to be competing with the Braves for a playoff spot. So, there's not much harm done if Scherzer returns to his All-Star form in 2025.
Braves Country should also be feeling a lot better about the team's offseason after the Jurickson Profar signing on Jan. 23. The team officially ended its offseason inactivity, which makes it less painful another free agent signed elsewhere.
Still, the Braves really could use more pitching depth for either the rotation or bullpen. Preferably, they will add a pitcher who could do either.
Scherzer wasn't a hit if that's actually Atlanta's preference. It's fine he signed elsewhere.
But Scherzer coming off the market is just another signal to the Braves that their options to add pitching before 2025 Opening Day are dwindling.