Braves Sign Right-Handed Pitcher to Minor League Deal
The Atlanta Braves ink another arm to a minor-league contract. This time around, it’s righty Wander Suero. While the deal isn’t on the Braves transaction page yet, it was reported by Baseball America’s Matt Eddy.
Based on the report, he signed sometime between Nov. 20 and Dec. 6.
According to MLB Trade Rumors, he will likely receive an invite to Spring Training.
The 33-year-old arm spent last season in the Houston Astros organization. He was selected to the roster in April but was designated for assignment off the roster after just one appearance.
He spent the rest of the season with Triple-A Sugar Land. In 67 2/3 innings pitched, he had a 2.66 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, 71 strikeouts and a .238 opponent’s average.
It’s been a few seasons since he’s had consistent playing time in the Major Leagues, but he still has 191 career games under his belt.
He tossed 142 2/3 innings for the Washington Nationals from 2018 to 2021. In his first three seasons, he had a 4.10 ERA, 26.1% strikeout rate and 8.5% walk rate. He earned one save and 27 holds for the Nats in that time.
However, after posting a 6.33 ERA in 2021, the Nationals non-tendered him.
He spent the 2022 season in the Los Angeles Angels system and then the Los Angeles Dodgers system in 2023, spending that time in Triple-A Salt Lake City and then Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Suero had his best season in some time in 2024, justifying a prove-it minor league offer from the Braves.
With the Braves looking for arms to cover for injuries and free agents, he could make for a nice addition, should he impress enough in Spring Training.
Joe Jimenez could be out for all of 2025 and AJ Minter is a free agent. The more options to experiment with the better.
The Braves continue to stockpile potential pitching depth this offseason. This week, they selected Anderson Pilar in the Rule 5 Draft from the Marlins. They also recently signed Connor Gillispie to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract. Non-tendered pitchers Ray Kerr and Royber Salinas were also brought back on minor-league deals.