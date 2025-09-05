Atlanta Braves Top Prospect Finishes Season On High Note
Cam Caminiti wrapped up his first full professional season on the strongest of notes. The Atlanta Braves' top prospect pitched another six strong innings, this time scoreless, while holding Kannapolis to two hits and three walks while punching out seven.
He finishes the season with a 2.08 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, a .210 BAA and 75 strikeouts (12 K/9) in 56 1/3 innings pitched. It's hard to have asked for more out of the 19-year-old left-hander. His first full year - and yes, it can count as such, even if he started late - was nothing short of a success.
Caminiti had to take the time to stretch out, but he's gotten his pitch count into the 90s and is now getting deep enough into games to give what is considered a starting pitcher's workload.
The fact that he performed at the level that he did out of the gate is almost a bonus. He could have had his struggles throughout the year, and he would have been given the benefit of the doubt as a work in progress. After all, he's only 19, it could have been argued.
Instead, the Braves have an electric prospect on their hands almost immediately.
The Braves took him in the first round of the 2024 draft. He made one appearance in a game last season, also with Augusta, to get his career underway.
He had a scare due to forearm tightness in Spring Training and went in for an MRI. The results were that he just had tendinitis, and he took the time to let it clear up, returning to action May 9.
Caminiti is still a ways away from the majors, but he should be heading to the next level - High-A Rome - to start next season.
It's been a tough year for the Braves from a starting pitching standpoint. However, down in the minors, there is something to look forward to in due time.
Along with Caminiti, we've seen the rise of No. 2 prospect JR Ritchie as he's jumped up through multiple levels of the minors to succeed in Triple-A. No. 6 prospect Hurston Waldrep has established himself in the Braves rotation and should be sticking around going forward. By the end of the season, he will have graduated from his prospect status.
Even though it didn't go as planned, No. 8 prospect Didier Fuentes made his major league debut and is still considered to have a bright future ahead of him.