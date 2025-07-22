Baldwin's Big Night for Braves Lands Him Praise From Acuña, Snitker
Drake Baldwin took full advantage of the Atlanta Braves giving him more shots at regular playing time with a big night at the plate on Monday. He went 3-for-5 with six RBIs and two runs scored, being the difference maker in the 9-5 win over the San Francisco Giants.
Baldwin made history by being the first rookie with at least five RBIs in a game since Kelly Johnson reached the mark on June 17, 2005, against the Reds in Cincinnati. The effort brought his batting average up to .290 for the first time since June 22, when he finished the day batting .293.
While he’s recently been in a slump, Balwin is no stranger to big game or big moments. He’s had a walk-off winner this year, coming back in May against the Cincinnati Reds. He won Rookie of the Month in May despite not being an everyday player in the lineup.
He’s shown a lot of poise for someone in his rookie campaign.
“It’s been incredible,” Ronald Acuña Jr. said of Baldwin via director of baseball player relations Franco García, translating. “I mean, I think everyone has seen it, and y’all have seen it. Like we say, he’s a horse.”
A point of discussion throughout the season has been how the Braves can find ways to get him more at-bats and contribute to a team that has had issues at the plate all season. That time to make it happen has arrived.
He batted as the designated hitter for the second time in four games. Manager Brian Snitker had been alternating him and fellow catcher Sean Murphy behind the dish.
Braves manager Brian Snitker feels it’s helped deepen the lineup the last few nights, and he’s been happy with the results.
“I like it. I like the at-bats,” Snitker said. “I mean [Muphy’s] getting walks. Drake’s - I kinda like him like that. I kind of like how it balances everything.”
To ensure they have catching options when one of them is the designated hitter, they brought up Sandy León to be the third catcher on the roster. With that move, it’s clear the Braves intend to keep this strategy going for a bit.
The Braves return to action Tuesday looking to take the series against the Giants. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.