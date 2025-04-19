Baldwin's Composure Through Early Tough Luck Pays Off in Braves Win
The Atlanta Braves rally late to beat the Minnesota Twins, 6-4. Rookie catcher and top prospect Drake Baldwin delivered a go-ahead two-run single off the bench in the bottom of the eight inning to set the team up for a win.
This hero moment comes the game after he hit his first career home run. Three of his four career RBIs have come in the last two games.
It might be too early to label him as a big-moment guy, but he's shown early he can handle himself when the pressure's on.
"He's got a great way about him and confidence...he's built the right way for sure," manager Brian Snitker said.
Braves center fielder Michael Harris II, who had the game-tying two-run single the at-bat before to set up Baldwin, praised him for his composure when the team needs him most. Harris also emphsaized that he's kept it up even when he was struggling to find a hole.
"He's a poised guy," Harris said. "He just likes to come up in those big moments and deliver. Obviously, he's been hitting the ball hard all season and hasn't had the best of luck...just glad he was able to come through in that position and get two RBIs."
Baldwin's luck started off slim when what could have been his first career home run during the series with the San Diego Padres was robbed by Jackson Merrill. He had hard-hit ball after hard-hit ball go straight to a guy in the field. It's frustrating, and he could have allowed it to get to him. Instead, he kept to business until things started to go his way.
In his last seven games, Baldwin has a slashline of .348/.423/.565 with the afformentioned home run and four RBIs. In his first four games, he went 1-for-15 with a walk - but as established, that doesn't mean he was necessarily struggling.
The Braves improve to 6-13 on the season and 6-6 since their 0-7 roadtrip to lead off the season. They look to win back-to-back games for the first time this season and take their second series of the season on Saturday. Chris Sale takes the mound for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.