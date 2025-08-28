Baseball America Names Braves No. 2 Prospect 'Bright Spot' of Season
JR Ritchie dazzled in what was arguably his best game with Triple-A Gwinnett this season. The Atlanta Braves' No. 2 prospect pitched six shutout innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out a career-high 11 batters.
This career high also marked the first time in his professional career that he had a double-digit strikeout performance. It's also the second time since reaching Triple-A that he's held batters scoreless while also pitching six innings.
His night earned him a shoutout in the latest prospect round-up from Baseball America, one of the top baseball publications in the country. While highlighting his performance, Mark Chiarelli wrote that "Ritchie’s emergence has been a bright spot" during a down year for the team.
As he gets a better handle on Triple-A hitters, the publication forsees that he could find a spot in the Major League rotation "as soon as next season."
During the All-Star festivities, he was named a representative of the Braves alongside reliever Hayden Harris for All-Star Futures Game. He got the honor to start the game, pitching a scoreless inning to get things going.
Atlanta Braves on SI received word that Ritchie received his promotion to Triple-A the day after his performance. The official announcement follow shortly after.
In 22 starts across three levels of the minor leagues, Ritchie has a 2.75 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP across 117 2/3 innings pitched. A highlight performance that earned him his call-up to Double-A Columbus was a complete-game shutout, where he one-hit Greenville and struckout nine batters.
Since arriving in Gwinnett, he's posted a 3.62 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
Command has been an issue at times. He's walked five batters twice and has had two games where he allowed multiple home runs. However, when he's on, he's on, and the potential of what he can bring to the Braves soon is on full display.
Along with Ritchie, fellow top prospect Cam Caminiti got a nod in the prospect report under the "quick hits." However, we're at least a couple of years away from seeing him join Ritchie in Atlanta. There is excitement around his potential, too, but Ritchie's hype also comes from what's right around the corner.
Right now, there is at least one open spot in the starting rotation for next season. Chris Sale, Spencer Scwhellenbach, Spencer Strider and Hurston Waldrep appear to be the locks. Everyone else is either injured to start the season or has to earn a spot.
That gives Ritchie a prime chance to come into Spring Training next season and win it. Earning a job during Grapefruit League action isn't out of the ordinary as of late. Reynaldo López earned the spot during Spring Training in 2024 and AJ Smith-Shawver earned a spot during that time ahead of this season.
Very few jobs are a lock in this league, meaning there's always an opportunity.