Braves Prepare for Mets Prospect Christian Scott in Citi Field on Saturday Afternoon

Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried has good career numbers against the New York Mets, but the hitters are facing an unknown in prospect Christian Scott

New York Mets pitching prospect Christian Scott is making his second career MLB start this afternoon against the Atlanta Braves in Citi Field.
The Atlanta Braves are SO back.

The top of Atlanta’s lineup hit three third-inning home runs last night while Charlie Morton pitched a gem to start the short road trip off with a 4-2 victory over the New York Mets last night in Citi Field.    

The Braves are looking to keep the winning streak going tonight, as they’re sending lefty ace Max Fried (2-1, 4.23) to the mound against Mets prospect Christian Scott (0-0, 1.35), making his second career Major League start. 

Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets on Saturday, May 11th 

Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:

RF Ronald Acuña Jr
2B Ozzie Albies
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
DH Marcell Ozuna
C Travis d’Arnaud
CF Michael Harris II
SS Orlando Arcia
LF Jarred Kelenic

After a disastrous start to the season, Max Fried’s turned it up to another level in his free agent walk year: Across his last five starts, Fried is 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA and allowing only a .159 batting average against. He’s in prime position to keep that streak going, as he’s put up a 2.25 ERA against the Mets in his last five starts against New York. Watch for Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil today: Alonso’s batting .294 with two homers and seven RBIs in 34 ABs against Fried, while McNeil’s batting .357 with four RBIs and a .831 OPS in 28 ABs. 

Here's the Mets lineup:

LF Brandon Nimmo
RF Starling Marte
SS Francisco Lindor
1B Pete Alonso
DH J.D. Martinez
2B Jeff McNeil
CF Harrison Bader
3B Brett Baty
C Tomas Nido

Scott’s looking to build off of a good first start - 6.2 innings of five-hit, one-run baseball against the Tampa Bay Rays in a no-decision on May 4th. He struck out six and allowed only one walk in 94 pitches, showing why MLB Pipeline has him rated as New York’s #5 prospect. Their scouting report discusses his upper-90s fastball, which is paired with a splitter and both a traditional slider and a sweeper. 

How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets on Saturday, May 11th 

This afternoon’s matchup is slated for a 4:10 PM ET first pitch. Atlanta’s broadcast is on Bally Sports Southeast, while the Mets are on SNY. For those out of market, both are available on MLB.tv and there’s a national broadcast on FS1. 

If you’d rather just listen, the Mets radio broadcast is available on WCBS 880 & WINZ 92.3 FM HD2 while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.

