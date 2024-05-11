Braves Prepare for Mets Prospect Christian Scott in Citi Field on Saturday Afternoon
The Atlanta Braves are SO back.
The top of Atlanta’s lineup hit three third-inning home runs last night while Charlie Morton pitched a gem to start the short road trip off with a 4-2 victory over the New York Mets last night in Citi Field.
The Braves are looking to keep the winning streak going tonight, as they’re sending lefty ace Max Fried (2-1, 4.23) to the mound against Mets prospect Christian Scott (0-0, 1.35), making his second career Major League start.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets on Saturday, May 11th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
2B Ozzie Albies
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
DH Marcell Ozuna
C Travis d’Arnaud
CF Michael Harris II
SS Orlando Arcia
LF Jarred Kelenic
After a disastrous start to the season, Max Fried’s turned it up to another level in his free agent walk year: Across his last five starts, Fried is 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA and allowing only a .159 batting average against. He’s in prime position to keep that streak going, as he’s put up a 2.25 ERA against the Mets in his last five starts against New York. Watch for Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil today: Alonso’s batting .294 with two homers and seven RBIs in 34 ABs against Fried, while McNeil’s batting .357 with four RBIs and a .831 OPS in 28 ABs.
Here's the Mets lineup:
LF Brandon Nimmo
RF Starling Marte
SS Francisco Lindor
1B Pete Alonso
DH J.D. Martinez
2B Jeff McNeil
CF Harrison Bader
3B Brett Baty
C Tomas Nido
Scott’s looking to build off of a good first start - 6.2 innings of five-hit, one-run baseball against the Tampa Bay Rays in a no-decision on May 4th. He struck out six and allowed only one walk in 94 pitches, showing why MLB Pipeline has him rated as New York’s #5 prospect. Their scouting report discusses his upper-90s fastball, which is paired with a splitter and both a traditional slider and a sweeper.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets on Saturday, May 11th
This afternoon’s matchup is slated for a 4:10 PM ET first pitch. Atlanta’s broadcast is on Bally Sports Southeast, while the Mets are on SNY. For those out of market, both are available on MLB.tv and there’s a national broadcast on FS1.
If you’d rather just listen, the Mets radio broadcast is available on WCBS 880 & WINZ 92.3 FM HD2 while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.