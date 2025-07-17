Braves Rotation Outlook Remains Uncertain Heading Into Yankees Series
The Atlanta Braves have announced their starting pitching probables for the upcoming series against the New York Yankees, with two games left to be determined. Spencer Strider will take the ball for the series opener on Friday, and then, we'll find out who will start after that later.
All arms are rested after the All-Star Break, giving the Braves flexibility in how they want to set the rotation up for the official second half.
Strider has a 3.94 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 11 starts this season. It's been a shaky return from his recovery from UCL surgery, but he's continued to progress. In his last six starts, he has a 2.95 ERA.
Two immediate options for the weekend are Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder, who have been part of the rotation for all or most of the season.
Holmes would be the most reliable option to go with against a team that has statistically the best offense in MLB this season (.791 OPS). He has a 3.77 ERA in 20 games, 19 starts, this season. Before allowing five earned runs in three innings pitched against the Cardinals on Friday, he had a 2.73 ERA in his previous 11 starts. He's continued to roll despite getting little run support. In those 11 starts, the Braves went 3-8.
Elder has shown flashes this season, but he's been struggling again lately. He has a 9.67 ERA in his last five starts. In his last start before the break, he was able to settle in and give the Braves 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball against The Athletics. The long ball has given him trouble all season, allowing 16 in 15 starts this season. However, with the Braves' rotation troubles, he's going to stick around, give the team innings and see if he can give them another good stretch of games.
Davis Daniel, who pitched on Sunday, is still on the active roster and remains an option for the rotation. He pitched four innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out five. He was lifted after a rain delay.
The possibility that the Braves opt for a bullpen day is there. They've done it twice recently, and everyone in the bullpen is currently fresh. They could also call a pitcher up from the minors.