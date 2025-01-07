Braves Sign Former NL East Rival Second Baseman to Minor League Deal
The Atlanta Braves have tacked on another minor league deal to start off their moves for the New Year. According to their transaction page, they have signed second baseman Eddy Alvarez. He has been assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett according to his MLB.com page.
Alvarez started off the season playing 115 games with Triple-A Worchester in the Boston Red Sox organization. He was then traded to the New York Mets for cash and was called up to Queens.
During his stint in Worchester, he slashed .247/.349/.462 with 18 home runs, 77 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. His numbers in Triple-A did not translate to his time with the Mets. He went hitless in 11 plate appearances and reached base twice. He drew a walk and was hit by a pitch. He came in twice as a pinch runner and scored on both occasions.
In 63 career MLB games, Alvarez has slashed .170/.257/.244 with one home run and 11 RBIs.
This move is more likely to add depth to the system more anything else. There is an opportunity now for Gwinnett to have an all-Alvarez middle infield. Prospect shortstop Nacho Alvarez Jr. made it up to Triple-A last season.
In total, the Braves have signed 13 total players to minor-league deals. Two other players have been signed to one-year, non-guaranteed contracts: Connor Gillispie and Bryan De La Cruz.
They made two trades, adding shortstop and former Athletics prospect Nick Allen from The Athletics and pitcher Davis Daniel from the Los Angeles Angels. In the Rule 5 Draft, they selected right-handed pitcher Anderson Pilar from the Miami Marlins and shortstop Christian Cairo from the Cleveland Guardians.
In the meantime, that major acquisition this offseason has yet to happen. In theory, they’ve built up plenty of potential depth, but they arguably don’t have the player yet that could be who these guys provide depth for just in case.