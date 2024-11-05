Former Brave Freddie Freeman Talks World Series, Family on Jimmy Kimmel
Former Atlanta Braves first baseman and 2024 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman is relishing in the Los Angeles spotlight. Monday night, he went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the championship.
“To do it in Southern California, where you’re from. It’s special,” Freeman said.
We’re sure some Atlanta fans loved hearing those geographic props. But look, he’s from Orange County, right by Los Angeles. That hometown feeling is real.
Freeman and Kimmel talked about a wide range of topics from the walk-off home run, to the “Freddie Please Stop” sign at Yankee Stadium and the celebration immediately after the win.
He also discussed how special it was to get a standing ovation from the crowd when he returned from attending to his son, Max, who was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome.
He said he felt the love from the fans and he was glad he was able to return the favor with a historic World Series performance.
“I think that everyone knows my family and I went through a lot with our son,” he said. “...when I came back, that first game was one of the most special things I had been a part of...I try to reciprocate that love, but sometimes it takes a couple months, and thankfully I was able to put on a World Series to remember.:
It’s a disorder where the immune system attacks the nervous system. Back in August, Max was reportedly expected to make a full recovery.
Freeman took home the World Series MVP and his second World Series ring. In five World Series games, he had a slash line of .300/.364/1.000 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. That RBI total is tied for the most in a single World Series.
He played with the Atlanta Braves from 2010 to 2021. He made five all-star teams, won the 2020 MVP, a Gold Glove in 2018 and won the World Series in 2021.