Matt Olson Nearly Sweeps 2025 Brave of the Year Voting
Matt Olson added another accolade to his resume as the 2025 Atlanta Braves season winds down. According to The Athletic’s David O’Brien, he has been named the 2025 Brave of the Year by the local chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.
He received 11 of 13 possible votes to take the award home for the first time. Rookie catcher Drake Balwin received the other two votes.
Last season, Chris Sale won the award, also for the first time in his first season with the team, with 16 of 18 possible votes.
The award comes shortly after MLB.com listed Olson as the team’s MVP.
Olson won the award after putting on another All-Star performance. Heading into Friday’s series with the Pirates, he’s batting .272 with a .848 OPS, 28 home runs and 93 RBIs. His 40 doubles are currently the most in the National League.
The Atlanta native became the first Braves hitter since Chipper Jones’ 1999 National League MVP season to have at least 25 home runs, 40 doubles, 90 RBIs and 90 walks in a season.
Among his fellow Braves hitters, all of his listed statistics lead the team, including among qualifying Braves hitters. If we include all hitters, he’s still only second to Ronald Acuña Jr. in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
As we get into the final weekend of the 2025 campaign, a strong finish could still elevate him to another 30-home-run, 100-RBI season, which would be the fourth of his career.
His efforts earned him a spot in the reserves for the National League All-Star team during the festivities in Atlanta back in July. He also participated in the Home Run Derby the night before in place of Acuña.
The Braves' first baseman was also a consistent presence once again, continuing his Iron Man streak, surpassing multiple notable stars on the all-time list this season, including Dale Murphy and Pete Rose.
Olson was also arguably one of the top players in the National League this season. In the category of OPS, he’s currently 10th. His glove is also one of the best. He leads all first basemen in baseball defensive runs saved, making him one of the frontrunners for the Gold Glove.
In a year that lacked consistency throughout the dugout, Olson was able to provide it both in showing up every single and game through his performance.