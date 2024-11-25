One Big Market Team Reportedly in on Max Fried, Another Presumed Out
As the winter marches on this MLB offseason, we could be starting to get an idea of where free-agent starting pitcher Max Fried could be heading. Apart from the news that he rejected his qualifying offer, we don’t know the status of the Atlanta Braves just yet. That being said, we have insight into other clubs.
One team is still actively in the pursuit of Fried and one is presumed to be pulling out of the race - assuming they were in it at all.
According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Boston Red Sox are boasting about their interest in making big free-agent splashes, especially for multiple big-time starters.
They’re also determined to sign a lefty, and it’s reportedly either going to be Fried or Blake Snell.
Meanwhile, Nightengale considered the Chicago Cubs out of the running. Despite Chicago being a big-market team, they don’t seem to have their focus on the top talent.
“The Cubs, whose 2016-era championship window closed abruptly, are a cash cow with one of the largest markets in baseball. Yet, instead of negotiating with any of the marquee free agents, they instead are focusing on the mid-market players. They're probably out on Soto, Burnes, Fried and Snell.”
This could change. After all, it’s a long offseason. There has been some chatter about Fried and the Cubs, but nothing serious.
The 30-year-old lefty has played his entire eight-year career with the Braves.
In 168 appearances, 151 of those being starts, he has a 3.07 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and 863 strikeouts. He’s made two all-star games, won three Gold Gloves and has received Cy Young Award votes twice. He was the runner-up to Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcántara for the Cy Young in 2022.
Fried is considered one of the top free-agent starting pitchers this winter. His projected market value is a six-year deal worth around $136 million, according to Spotrac. However, it’s likely he’s going to net more than that. Some insider projections put it closer to $174 million. Here on Braves on SI, we had it up toward $180 million.
It’s a contract value that the Braves, Red Sox and Cubs can all afford. It just comes down to the willingness to pay that level of salary and Fried’s decision as to which club he feels is the best fit for the rest of his prime years.