Zack Short Makes First Career Start for Atlanta As They Prepare to Welcome Cubs
The Atlanta Braves won their last series, but it sure didn’t feel like it.
Atlanta’s struggles in game threes continued last night, as they lost out on a sweep of the New York Mets thanks to a walk-off homer by outfielder Brandon Nimmo, spoiling a good start from rebounding Bryce Elder.
But Atlanta’s moving on, focusing on the incoming 2nd-place Chicago Cubs, who are arriving at Truist Park for a three-game set. Game one features the two teams’ respective ERA leaders in Chicago’s Shota Imanaga and Atlanta’s Reynaldo López.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs on Monday, May 13th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
2B Ozzie Albies
DH Marcell Ozuna
1B Matt Olson
LF Adam Duvall
SS Orlando Arcia
CF Michael Harris II
C Travis d’Arnaud
3B Zack Short
Third baseman Austin Riley, who was removed from last night’s game with “left side tightness”, is sitting out of the lineup today as a precautionary move. After waking up with lingering soreness, the team sent him for an MRI, the results of which are not yet available.
López has been Atlanta’s best starter from a statistical perspective this season - in six starts, he’s 2-1 with a 1.53 ERA and has allowed a total of six earned runs in his 35.1 innings. He doesn’t have a particularly long track record against Chicago hitters - Catcher Yan Gomes is 1-5 and Christopher Morel is 1-1, but no one else has a hit off of López.
Here's the Cubs lineup:
LF Mike Tauchman
RF Seiya Suzuki
CF Cody Bellinger
3B Christopher Morel
DH Ian Happ
SS Nico Hoerner
1B Michael Busch
2B Miles Mastrobuoni
C Jacob Amaya
Imanaga’s transitioned to Major League Baseball just fine after eight seasons in Japan’s NPB - he’s 5-0 with a 1.08 ERA, having struck out 43 batters in his 41.2 innings with only five walks and three homers allowed.
His fastball, despite sitting only 92mph, allows only a .140 batting average against thanks to its exemplary carry up in the zone, getting over 19 inches of induced vertical break. He pairs that with a splitter, coming in the low 80s, combined with a sweeper and a curveball. On the whole, opposing hitters are batting just .187 with a .258 slugging off of the lefty.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs on Monday, May 13th
This evening’s series opener is slated for a 7:20 PM ET first pitch. Atlanta’s broadcast is on Bally Sports South, while the Cubs are on Marquee Sports Network. For those out of market, both are available on MLB.tv.
If you’d rather just listen, the Cubs radio broadcast is available on 670 The Score while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.