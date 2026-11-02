Atlanta Braves 2027 Free Agent Tracker

Free agency is a go. The Atlanta Braves will compete with 29 other Major League teams in the effort to find the right pieces for the 2027 roster.

Some will be those they try to re-sign. Others will be out the door. Fortunately for them, opportunity for them to bring in new faces is there.

Here is the go-to place to follow along this offseason. The Atlanta Braves on SI free-agent tracker is here to help keep you in the loop.

Braves Free Agents Un-Signed

Tyler Mahle, starting pitcher

Mauricio Dubón, utility player

Joe Jiménez, reliever

Brent Suter, long reliever

Lane Thomas, outfielder

Dominic Smith, first base/DH/outfield

Kyle Farmer, infielder

Rowdy Tellez, first base

Ha-Seong Kim, shortstop

Martín Pérez, starting pitcher

Raisel Iglesias, closer

Free-Agent Signings

Note: All contracts are standard major league contracts unless otherwise noted. Players who re-signed with the team are in bold.

No free agent has been signed yet. This will be updated when a move is made.

Free-Agent Departures

No player has been signed away yet. This will be updated when a move is made.

Club Options Picked Up

Ozzie Albies ($7 million, one year)

Ronald Acuña Jr. ($17 million, one year)

Note: No club options were declined by the Braves. There were no player options or mutual options that had to be decided.

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