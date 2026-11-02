Atlanta Braves 2027 Free Agent Tracker
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Free agency is a go. The Atlanta Braves will compete with 29 other Major League teams in the effort to find the right pieces for the 2027 roster.
Some will be those they try to re-sign. Others will be out the door. Fortunately for them, opportunity for them to bring in new faces is there.
Here is the go-to place to follow along this offseason. The Atlanta Braves on SI free-agent tracker is here to help keep you in the loop.
Braves Free Agents Un-Signed
- Tyler Mahle, starting pitcher
- Mauricio Dubón, utility player
- Joe Jiménez, reliever
- Brent Suter, long reliever
- Lane Thomas, outfielder
- Dominic Smith, first base/DH/outfield
- Kyle Farmer, infielder
- Rowdy Tellez, first base
- Ha-Seong Kim, shortstop
- Martín Pérez, starting pitcher
- Raisel Iglesias, closer
Free-Agent Signings
Note: All contracts are standard major league contracts unless otherwise noted. Players who re-signed with the team are in bold.
No free agent has been signed yet. This will be updated when a move is made.
Free-Agent Departures
No player has been signed away yet. This will be updated when a move is made.
Club Options Picked Up
- Ozzie Albies ($7 million, one year)
- Ronald Acuña Jr. ($17 million, one year)
Note: No club options were declined by the Braves. There were no player options or mutual options that had to be decided.
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Harrison Smajovits is a reporter covering the Atlanta Braves and the Florida Gators. He also covers the Tampa Bay Lightning for The Hockey Writers. He has two degrees from the University of Florida: a bachelor's in Telecommunication and a master's in Sport Management. When he's not writing, Harrison is usually listening to his Beatles records or getting out of the house with friends.Follow HarrisonSmaj