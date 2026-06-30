How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves make their way back to Truist Park after another frustrating road trip. To start things off, they'll host the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game series.

Consider this to be your TV guide for the upcoming series. Here is what you need to know for the next three games.

How to Watch Braves vs Cardinals

* Tuesday, June 30: BravesVision, Gray TV

* Wednesday, July 1: BravesVision

* Thursday, July 2: BravesVision

All three games for this series are available on BravesVision. Tuesday's game has an alternative. It's available over the air on Gray TV stations across the Southeastern United States within the Braves TV market.

In Atlanta, the game will be available on Atlanta News First.

Here are the following TV providers that carry BravesVision:

Spectrum: check local listings

DirecTV: channel 645

U-Verse: channel 1730

Xfinity: channel 1254

Fubo

Multiple smaller providers (check with them to see)

Probable Starting Pitchers

* Tuesday, June 30: Matthew Liberatore (3-5, 5.56) vs Martín Pérez (6-4, 3.00)

* Wednesday, July 1: Michael McGreevy (3-6, 3.12) vs Reynaldo López (3-1, 3.47)

* Thursday, July 2: Dustin May (5-6, 4.30) vs TBD

Only two starters have been determined so far. Two potential arms who could start the series finale are Hurston Waldrep and Grant Holmes. Both have recently appeared out of the bullpen.

López has recently earned a spot in the rotation again. His last start was his first since April 21. He threw three innings and allowed a run. How much further the Braves will stretch him out is to be determined.

Other Notes

Tuesday will see AJ Smith-Shawver make his first rehab start. He's scheduled to take the mound for Single-A Augusta. Rehab starts can last up to 30 days. However, it's unlikley he'll go for that long.

Last week, he threw a solid outing that lasted two innings down at the complex in North Port, Fla.

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